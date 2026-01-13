BioMed X Launches XBridge Pilot to Facilitate Industry-Academic Research Collaborations

Heidelberg, Germany - January 13, 2026 - BioMed X announced today the launch of a pilot initiative with Harvard University under BioMed X’s XBridge framework to support structured research collaborations between academic investigators and pharmaceutical industry scientists through sponsored research agreements.

The XBridge pilot is designed to connect senior biomedical researchers and principal investigators at Harvard with researchers from pharmaceutical companies seeking to explore collaborative research opportunities. The initiative aims to provide a transparent and structured mechanism for identifying areas of shared scientific interest and enabling dialogue that may lead to formal sponsored research collaborations facilitated by the Harvard Office of Technology Development.

Under the pilot, BioMed X will match the research interests of its pharmaceutical partners with research capabilities in labs across Harvard using its established XBridge process. Pharmaceutical partners will review tailored project proposals and, where appropriate, engage in one-to-one scientific discussions with faculty members who have specific expertise and interest in the field. Any projects selected for advancement will proceed through the Harvard Office of Technology Development’s established processes for sponsored research agreements.

The pilot is intended as a time-limited initiative to evaluate the effectiveness of structured matchmaking between academic research expertise and industry research needs. Metrics for assessment include alignment of research interests, level of industry engagement, number of scientific discussions held, and the execution of sponsored research agreements.

The XBridge pilot reflects a shared interest by BioMed X and Harvard in supporting high-quality biomedical research collaborations while maintaining academic independence, scientific rigor, and institutional governance. If matching is successful, BioMed X and Harvard intend to establish a long-term collaboration to jointly advance biomedical research at the interface between academic research at Harvard and the pharmaceutical industry.