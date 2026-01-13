BioMed X Launches XBridge Pilot to Facilitate Industry-Academic Research Collaborations

Heidelberg, Germany - January 13, 2026 - BioMed X announced today the launch of a pilot initiative with Harvard University under BioMed X’s XBridge framework to support structured research collaborations between academic investigators and pharmaceutical industry scientists through sponsored research agreements.
The XBridge pilot is designed to connect senior biomedical researchers and principal investigators at Harvard with researchers from pharmaceutical companies seeking to explore collaborative research opportunities. The initiative aims to provide a transparent and structured mechanism for identifying areas of shared scientific interest and enabling dialogue that may lead to formal sponsored research collaborations facilitated by the Harvard Office of Technology Development.
Under the pilot, BioMed X will match the research interests of its pharmaceutical partners with research capabilities in labs across Harvard using its established XBridge process. Pharmaceutical partners will review tailored project proposals and, where appropriate, engage in one-to-one scientific discussions with faculty members who have specific expertise and interest in the field. Any projects selected for advancement will proceed through the Harvard Office of Technology Development’s established processes for sponsored research agreements.
The pilot is intended as a time-limited initiative to evaluate the effectiveness of structured matchmaking between academic research expertise and industry research needs. Metrics for assessment include alignment of research interests, level of industry engagement, number of scientific discussions held, and the execution of sponsored research agreements.
The XBridge pilot reflects a shared interest by BioMed X and Harvard in supporting high-quality biomedical research collaborations while maintaining academic independence, scientific rigor, and institutional governance. If matching is successful, BioMed X and Harvard intend to establish a long-term collaboration to jointly advance biomedical research at the interface between academic research at Harvard and the pharmaceutical industry.
About BioMed X BioMed X is a
leading innovation hub for pharma. With our global network of research
institutes at top universities and incubators within pharmaceutical companies,
we bridge the gap between academia and industry. We are pioneers in applying
the principles of design thinking and crowdsourcing to drug discovery and
development. With our unique model, we identify key challenges across all
therapeutic areas, recruit top academic talent, and co-create tailored
solutions with our pharma partners. In our stimulating ecosystem, early-career
researchers grow into future scientific leaders. They perform exploratory
research, deliver industry-grade results, and pave the way to next-generation
therapies. At BioMed X, we value curiosity, diversity, and purpose. Our goal is
to serve as a vital catalyst for innovation in global health for the benefit of
all patients. PRESS CONTACT Maria Morganti BioMed X VP, Head of Marketing & Communications +49 6221 42611 30
About BioMed X
BioMed X is a leading innovation hub for pharma. With our global network of research institutes at top universities and incubators within pharmaceutical companies, we bridge the gap between academia and industry. We are pioneers in applying the principles of design thinking and crowdsourcing to drug discovery and development. With our unique model, we identify key challenges across all therapeutic areas, recruit top academic talent, and co-create tailored solutions with our pharma partners. In our stimulating ecosystem, early-career researchers grow into future scientific leaders. They perform exploratory research, deliver industry-grade results, and pave the way to next-generation therapies. At BioMed X, we value curiosity, diversity, and purpose. Our goal is to serve as a vital catalyst for innovation in global health for the benefit of all patients.
PRESS CONTACT
Maria Morganti
BioMed X
VP, Head of Marketing & Communications
+49 6221 42611 30