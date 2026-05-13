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Biomea Fusion to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 12, 2026

May 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea” or “Biomea Fusion”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity company, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference: Biomea will participate in a fireside chat from 3:00–3:30 PM ET and in one-on-one meetings on May 19, 2026, in New York, NY.

  • 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: Biomea will participate in a fireside chat from 8:10–8:40 AM ET and in one-on-one meetings on June 4, 2026, in New York, NY.

An audio webcast of the fireside chats will be available here or by visiting the News & Events page under the Investors & Media section of Biomea’s website. A replay of the webcasts will be available following the live event.

About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage diabetes and obesity medicines company focused on the development of its oral small molecule therapies, icovamenib and BMF-650, for diabetes and obesity. These programs target metabolic disorders, a global health challenge affecting nearly half of Americans and one-fifth of the world’s population. Biomea’s mission is to deliver transformative treatments that restore health for patients living with diabetes, obesity, and related conditions. We aim to cure.

Visit us at biomeafusion.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Contact:
Meichiel Jennifer Weiss
Sr. Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
ir@biomeafusion.com


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