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Biomea Fusion to Announce Phase I Results for BMF-650, Its Next-Generation Oral Small-Molecule GLP-1 Receptor Agonist

October 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

Company to host conference call and webcast on October 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report results from its Phase I GLP-131 clinical study evaluating BMF-650, an investigational next-generation oral small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the results.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Biomea’s management will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). The live webcast will be accessible through the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website at https://investors.biomeafusion.com/news-events/events. A replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing oral small molecule therapies, icovamenib and BMF-650, for diabetes and obesity. These programs target metabolic disorders, a global health challenge affecting nearly half of Americans and one-fifth of the world’s population. Biomea’s mission is to deliver transformative treatments that restore health for patients living with diabetes, obesity and related conditions. We aim to cure.

Visit us at www.biomeafusion.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Contact:
Meichiel Jennifer Weiss
Senior Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
ir@biomeafusion.com


Northern California Phase 1 GLP-1
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