BioMark Diagnostics Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

Milestone strengthens transparency and credibility as the Company advances commercialization of its metabolomics technology platform

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (OTCQB: BMKDF) (FSE: 20B) ("" or the ""), a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been officially approved for uplisting from the OTC Pink Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BMKDF" on May 8, 2025. Additionally, the Company's common shares will maintain its eligibility for settlement through the Depository Trust Company (""), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., which facilitates the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.Trading on the OTCQB is expected to complement the Company's existing listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under its existing symbol "BUX" and no action is needed by current shareholders. Real-time quotes and market information on BioMark Diagnostics Inc. can be found atRashid Bux, President and CEO, said: "This is a significant milestone for the Company as we aim to increase our presence among American retail and institutional investors, thereby providing enhanced liquidity. As we move toward the commercial launch of our liquid biopsy test for lung cancer, trading on the OTCQB will make it easier for U.S. investors to discover and trade our stock, while benefiting from transparent pricing and reporting standards. The timing is opportune for BioMark, and we believe the uplisting will boost visibility to a broader universe of investors and provide improved liquidity for our stock as the Company seeks to expand its future operations in the US, starting with potential collaborations at some important comprehensive cancer screening centers."The OTCQB® Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. The OTCQB is also the premier marketplace for developing companies, including those in the medical technology sector. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and comply with management certification requirements, providing investors with a trusted market for trading.The OTCQX and OTCQB markets are considered 'Established Public Markets' by the SEC for the purpose of determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC in equity line financing. OTC Markets Group can facilitate electronic trading with its SEC-registered Alternative Trading System known as OTC Link ATS.BioMark Diagnostics Inc. is a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of cancer that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms. The Company's proprietary technology utilizes a simple blood draw to detect the presence of cancer-associated biomarkers, enabling earlier diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. BioMark is committed to developing innovative and accessible diagnostic solutions to address unmet medical needs in oncology.Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR+ websiteand the CSE websiteRashid Ahmed BuxPresident & CEOBioMark Diagnostics Inc.Tel. 604-370-0779Email:This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of BioMark. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's OTCQB listing and DTC eligibility, the expected impact on trading liquidity, and the Company's ability to attract a broader U.S. investor base. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "will", "may", and similar expressions, which are intended to identify forward-looking statements.Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to general market conditions, investor interest, regulatory changes, and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. There is no assurance that the OTCQB listing, or DTC eligibility will result in improved liquidity or broader investor access as anticipated.The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.To view the source version of this press release, please visit