SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BioMarin to Participate at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 10:30 AM GMT in London, England

November 11, 2025 | 
1 min read

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 10:30 AM GMT in London, England in London.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. The webcast can be accessed at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference. 

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company dedicated to translating the promise of genetic discovery into medicines that make a profound impact on the life of each patient. The San Rafael, California-based company, founded in 1997, has a proven track record of innovation with eight commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin pursues treatments that offer new possibilities for patients and families around the world navigating rare or difficult-to-treat genetic conditions. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Contacts:



Investors                           

Media

Traci McCarty                   

Marni Kottle

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.               

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

(415) 455-7558                                       

(650) 374-2803

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biomarin-to-participate-at-the-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-on-tuesday-november-18-2025-at-1030-am-gmt-in-london-england-302610867.html

SOURCE BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Northern California Events
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
CDC
Republicans Ratchet Up Pressure as Monarez Levels Damning Allegations Against Kennedy
September 17, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie