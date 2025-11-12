BioMarin to Participate at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 10:30 AM GMT in London, England

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that management will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 10:30 AM GMT in London, England in London.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available live. The webcast can be accessed at: https://investors.biomarin.com/. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company's website for a limited time following the conference.

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company dedicated to translating the promise of genetic discovery into medicines that make a profound impact on the life of each patient. The San Rafael, California-based company, founded in 1997, has a proven track record of innovation with eight commercial therapies and a strong clinical and preclinical pipeline. Using a distinctive approach to drug discovery and development, BioMarin pursues treatments that offer new possibilities for patients and families around the world navigating rare or difficult-to-treat genetic conditions. To learn more, please visit www.biomarin.com.

Investors Media Traci McCarty Marni Kottle BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (415) 455-7558 (650) 374-2803

