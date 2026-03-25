Biolojic Design Earns Preclinical Milestone from Teva for First AI-Designed Multibody in Autoimmune Disease, TEV ‘325 (formerly BD9)

– TEV ‘325, which targets IL-13 and TSLP, is being studied for the treatment of TH2-driven inflammatory diseases such as asthma and atopic dermatitis

– TEV ‘325 was computationally designed using Biolojic’s Multibody Platform –

WASHINGTON and NESS ZIONA, Israel, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biolojic Design, a biotechnology company that uses AI to transform antibodies into multifunctional, programmable medicines, today announced it has earned an additional milestone payment from its collaboration partner, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Teva), as TEV ‘325 (formerly BD9), a multibody targeting IL-13 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), has achieved a preclinical milestone. Teva has an exclusive license to develop and commercialize TEV ‘325 for the treatment of TH2-driven inflammatory diseases such as asthma and atopic dermatitis.

“We’re excited that TEV ‘325 continues to advance through preclinical development and look forward to Teva’s initiation of clinical trials targeted for 2027,” said Yanay Ofran, PhD, CEO and founder of Biolojic Design. “TEV ‘325 is our first multibody in development for autoimmune disease and, if it progresses, could become the second multibody and third AI-designed molecule from our platform to enter clinical trials. This reflects Biolojic’s leadership position at the forefront of the AI-design revolution. These assets illustrate how AI can solve clinical problems that other technologies have been struggling with for years.”

TEV ‘325 is a multibody, a new type of antibody designed to execute multiple, complex functions while maintaining all the advantages of the simple, developable and safe format of a natural human IgG. Each arm of TEV ‘325 can bind to either IL-13 or TSLP, two cytokines that are expressed more frequently at different stages of disease in autoimmune conditions like asthma and atopic dermatitis. This flexibility potentially allows TEV ‘325 to adapt to each patient’s given state of disease at different points in time and may provide an advantage over conventional antibodies as well as over bi-specific antibodies, which have fixed binding profiles and cannot adapt to changes in a patient’s disease state.

Under the terms of the agreement, Teva is developing TEV ‘325 and has exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and globally commercialize the compound. In exchange, Biolojic is eligible to receive milestone payments based on the achievement of certain pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory, commercial milestones and royalty payments.

About Biolojic Design

Biolojic Design transforms antibodies into intelligent medicines through AI and computational design. Biolojic’s platform generated the first AI-designed antibody to enter the clinic, which is now in phase 2 clinical trials. Biolojic’s platform turns human antibodies into multifunctional, programmable switches with specific functions: agonism, antagonism and conditional binding, enhancing their functionality and the precision of their effect. The company’s pipeline focuses on autoimmune diseases and oncology, unlocking validated pathways that address large unmet needs. It is progressing its own pipeline and has partnerships with several leading biopharmaceutical companies to enhance its ability to bring important new medicines to patients. For more information about Biolojic Design and its science and pipeline, please visit https://biolojic.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Todd Cooper

Biongage Communications

Todd@Biongage.com