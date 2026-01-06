Biolojic Design Appoints Roger Waltzman as Chief Medical Officer

NESS ZIONA, Israel and WASHINGTON, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biolojic Design, a biotechnology company that uses computational biology and artificial intelligence (AI) to transform antibodies into multifunctional, programmable medicines, today announced the appointment of Roger Waltzman as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Waltzman, an experienced leader in both drug development and patient care, will guide Biolojic Design’s clinical and medical strategy as it advances its pipeline of oncology and immunology programs.

“In addition to having designed several molecules for partners that are in, or near, clinical trials, we continue to advance our own pipeline of multibodies engineered to overcome the limitations of current medicines. Roger’s experience, both in industry and in the clinic, will be invaluable as we bring these programs forward,” said Yanay Ofran, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Biolojic Design. "Roger has overseen the development of several highly significant medicines, and he will be instrumental in helping accelerate our pipeline and fully realizing the promise of our best-in-class multifunctional antibody platform.”

“I have focused my career on improving the care of people with cancer and other serious diseases,” said Dr. Waltzman. “What drew me to Biolojic Design was the ability of their multibodies to tackle complex disease biology by addressing multiple high-value targets and adapting to the heterogeneity we see in cancer and autoimmune diseases. I look forward to working with the Biolojic team to make a meaningful difference for patients.”

Dr. Waltzman is a board-certified medical oncologist with deep expertise in developing new medicines and supervising the delivery of complex oncology patient care. He joins Biolojic Design from Indaptus, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel broad agonist of both innate and adaptive immune systems, where he served as Chief Medical Officer. Previously, he served as CMO at Molecular Templates, Rgenix/Inspirna and Jaguar Health. Earlier in his career, Dr. Waltzman spent nearly a decade in roles of increasing responsibility at Novartis, including Global Program Head for development activities of antimalarials, including Coartem, and oversaw development activities for oncology compounds, including Jakavi, Glivec and Tasigna.

Before joining the biopharmaceutical industry, Dr. Waltzman worked as a clinical oncologist and researcher at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, and Saint Vincents Cancer Center, and served as Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and New York Medical College. Dr. Waltzman received his medical degree from Brown University School of Medicine and an MBA from Columbia University in New York. He completed his internship and residency at Harvard’s Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, MA, and his fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in hematology and oncology.

About Biolojic Design

Biolojic Design transforms antibodies into intelligent medicines through AI and computational design. Biolojic’s platform generated the first AI-designed antibody to enter the clinic, which is now in phase 2 clinical trials. Biolojic’s platform turns human antibodies into multifunctional, programmable switches with specific functions: agonism, antagonism and conditional binding, enhancing their functionality and the precision of their effect. The company’s pipeline focuses on autoimmune diseases and oncology, unlocking validated pathways that address large unmet needs. It is progressing its own pipeline and has partnerships with several leading biopharmaceutical companies to enhance its ability to bring important new medicines to patients. For more information about Biolojic Design and its science and pipeline, please visit https://biolojic.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Todd Cooper: todd@Biongage.com