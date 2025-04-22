Biolinq Announces Close of $100M Series C Financing to Advance Its Biowearable Platform for Metabolic Health

The Series C funding supports Biolinq’s transition from development stage to commercial readiness following US pivotal trial completion and regulatory submission.

Biolinq’s intradermal biosensor platform is designed to provide effortless glucose monitoring, combining metabolic health insights with intuitive feedback for people with Type 2 diabetes not on insulin.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biowearable--Biolinq Incorporated, a healthcare technology company pioneering precision multi-analyte biosensors to improve metabolic health, today announced a $100 million Series C financing led by Alpha Wave Ventures, with participation from existing investors RiverVest Venture Partners, AXA IM Alts, LifeSci Venture Partners, M Ventures, Hikma Ventures, Aphelion Capital, Taisho Pharmaceutical and Features Capital.

The funding will support Biolinq through the US regulatory approval process as the company prepares to bring the first autonomous intradermal glucose sensor to market. Biolinq’s initial product is a wearable biosensor powered by an array of tiny electrochemical sensors that measure glucose levels continuously just beneath the skin’s surface.

“This financing will bolster Biolinq’s commercial readiness efforts while we pursue regulatory approval for the first intradermal glucose sensor that incorporates activity and sleep information into a single wearable device,” said Rich Yang, CEO. “Our team has spent the last decade developing a biosensor platform designed to inspire healthier living by providing context around a person’s metabolic health.”

Biolinq’s glucose sensor patch placed on the upper forearm features a color-changing indicator light, providing users with real-time feedback to stay informed about glucose excursions. The company’s first-generation glucose sensor is designed for ease of use and reliability leveraging a biosensing platform that enables future multi-analyte sensing capabilities.

“Biolinq has assembled world-class experts in biosensor technology, consumer electronics, and semiconductor manufacturing to redefine the biowearables category,” said Rick Gerson, Chairman of Alpha Wave Global. “With a highly differentiated product, Biolinq is well-positioned to expand the biosensor market.”

“Biolinq is unlocking a new era of biosensing technology, making glucose information simpler and more accessible,” said Dan Bradbury, Chairman of Biolinq. “This technology has the potential to help restore metabolic health for millions of people living with Type 2 diabetes not using insulin.”

Biolinq’s intradermal glucose sensor is an investigational device and has not yet been cleared or approved by the FDA or any other regulatory authority.

About Biolinq

Biolinq is a healthcare technology company pioneering precision multi-analyte wearable sensors to improve metabolic health. The company’s biosensor platform is designed to inform and inspire with unparalleled simplicity to support healthier living. With microsensors that reside just below the skin's surface, Biolinq is redefining the future of continuous biosensing. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.biolinq.com.

About Alpha Wave

Alpha Wave is a global investment company that has three main verticals; private equity, private credit, and public markets. It is led by Rick Gerson, Navroz Udwadia, and Ryan Khoury.

In private equity, Alpha Wave's objective is to invest in best-in-class growth stage companies and endeavor to be helpful, long-term partners to the exceptional founders and management teams; in private credit, direct lending to businesses looking for funding solutions; and in public markets an uncorrelated strategy.

Alpha Wave has offices in Miami, New York, London, Monaco, Madrid, Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.alphawaveglobal.com.

