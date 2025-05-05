BioLife Plasma Services Introduces the New Fresenius Kabi Adaptive Nomogram Across its U.S. Network of Plasma Donation Centers

-New Technology Optimizes Plasma Collection Resulting in Efficiency Gains

-Helps Strengthen Plasma Supply Used to Produce Lifesaving and Life-Sustaining Medicines

BANNOCKBURN, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioLife Plasma Services, part of Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK), today announced that it has begun introducing the new Fresenius Kabi Adaptive Nomogram across its U.S. network of plasma donation centers. The new Adaptive Nomogram is used on the Aurora Xi Plasmapheresis System, which is in more than half of BioLife's U.S. plasma donation centers. This new technology will be running in all BioLife donation centers using the Aurora Xi Plasmapheresis System by the end of December 2025.

The new Adaptive Nomogram technology leverages a plasma donor’s unique body attributes, resulting in a more personalized plasma donation and a potential increase in the average amount of plasma collected. Three BioLife plasma donation centers participated in Fresenius Kabi’s clinical trial to provide data for the U.S. FDA’s premarket review of the new technology. The data collected by BioLife during the clinical trial successfully demonstrated a ~11.5% increase in plasma collected on average per donor with the Aurora Xi Plasmapheresis System. Participation in the clinical trial enabled a more rapid launch plan for BioLife.

“We're the first company to introduce this new Adaptive Nomogram technology in our plasma donation centers, which is a demonstration of our commitment to investing in the latest technology to increase operational efficiency while maintaining the safety of our plasma donors,” said Hema Tallman, SVP and Global Head of BioLife Plasma Services. “This rollout will also continue helping us strengthen our plasma supply and provide people in need with the life-sustaining and lifesaving medicines that Takeda produces from plasma.”

“Fresenius Kabi is pleased to see the implementation of our Adaptive Nomogram at BioLife locations in the U.S. and believe it can play a key role in supporting plasma centers and the critical therapies they provide to patients,” said Dr. Christian Hauer, President, MedTech at Fresenius Kabi. “Such innovation is aimed at advancing efficiency and sustainability of plasma collection for customers by leveraging donor data to deliver one of the most personalized and optimized plasma collection processes available today."

With the addition of Fresenius Kabi’s Adaptive Nomogram and the already deployed Haemonetics Persona Nomogram, BioLife anticipates having new personalized nomograms rolled out to 100% of its plasma donation centers by end of March 2026.

About BioLife Plasma Services

BioLife Plasma Services is a trusted leader in the collection of high-quality plasma required to produce lifesaving and life-sustaining medicines for hundreds of thousands of people with rare and serious health conditions and in critical care settings. Plasma donations from more than 270 BioLife centers in the United States and Europe are essential to Takeda developing more than 20 approved brands of medicine made from plasma. BioLife Plasma Services is part of Takeda(TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK), a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. For more information, visit BioLifePlasma.com.

About Takeda

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit www.takeda.com.

