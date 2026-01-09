Biolexis Therapeutics to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

LEHI, Utah - January 9, 2026 — Biolexis Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering an all-oral infrastructure for metabolic disease, today announced it will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Friday, January 9, 2026 at 9:00am PST.

The presentation will spotlight Biolexis' differentiated strategy to overcome the maintenance, side effect, scalability, and access crises with existing market therapies for weight loss. To solve these issues, Biolexis has two clinical-stage programs:

• BLX-7006 - A first-in-human oral small-molecule allosteric GLP-1 receptor agonist based on a new chemical scaffold that is not an orforglipron or danuglipron analog like other existing market solutions. Phase 1 data demonstrates a clean safety profile and predictable once-daily pharmacokinetics, and the asset is now advancing to Phase 2.

• BLX-0871 - A first-in-class γ3 isoform-selective AMPK activator designed to preserve lean muscle mass and metabolic durability, entering Phase 1 in January 2026

BLX-7006: Redefining GLP-1 Access

BLX-7006 binds a distinct allosteric pocket on the GLP-1 receptor, enabling cooperative activation while reducing receptor desensitization, a key limitation of peptide-based therapies. As a small molecule, BLX-7006 offers transformative advantages: oral administration without fasting requirements, no cold-chain logistics, and a significantly lower cost-of-goods, enabling global-scale deployment.

BLX-0871: Solving the Muscle Loss Problem

Current GLP-1 therapies produce significant weight loss, but up to 40% is lean mass, driving metabolic adaptation and weight regain. BLX-0871 selectively activates γ3-containing AMPK complexes enriched in skeletal muscle, engaging exercise-associated metabolic pathways while sparing cardiac isoforms. This results in preserved lean mass, enhanced glucose uptake, and sustained metabolic rate.

The All-Oral Combination Advantage

Biolexis is developing the only all-oral dual-mechanism combination currently in clinical development. By pairing GLP-1-mediated appetite suppression with muscle-selective AMPK activation, the company aims to deliver what injectable monotherapies cannot: durable weight loss with preserved muscle mass and metabolic function.

“The GLP-1 revolution has proven we can treat obesity, but current injectable peptides alone won’t get us to a billion patients,” said David J. Bearss, PhD, Co-founder and Chairman of Biolexis Therapeutics. ““Our all-oral platform isn’t an incremental improvement—it’s infrastructure for global scale. And by adding muscle-selective AMPK activation, we’re not just helping patients lose weight, we’re helping them keep it off. That’s the durability breakthrough the field has been waiting for.”

Conference Availability

Biolexis management will be available throughout the conference for meetings with pharmaceutical companies, institutional investors, and strategic partners to discuss Phase 2 clinical plans, combination development strategy, and partnership opportunities.

