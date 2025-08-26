BioInvent International AB: Interim Report January - June 2025

BioInvent International (STO:BINV) - "This is an important next step for BioInvent," said Martin Welschof, Chief Executive Officer of BioInvent. "We are sharpening our clinical focus on our most advanced assets with the greatest potential impact and multiple upcoming catalysts, thus maintaining a strong foundation for future growth. Our decision reflects a disciplined, opportunity-driven approach that we believe will maximize both patient impact and shareholder value." - Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

EVENTS IN THE SECOND QUARTER

(R) Promising Phase 2a monotherapy data for BI-1808 in CTCL presented at EHA 2025

Promising Phase 1 data of BI-1206 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors announced

Poster highlighting model-informed early clinical development of anti-TNFR2 drug candidate BI-1910 presented at PAGE 2025

(R) XOMA Royalty purchases mezagitamab royalty and milestone rights held by BioInvent for up to USD 30 million

(R) Updated Phase 2a Triple Combination Arm Data of BI-1206, rituximab, and Calquence for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma announced

FDA Fast Track Designation received for BI-1808 for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma

BioInvent received milestone payment as Takeda moved mezagitamab into Phase 3

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

Strategic changes in portfolio to accelerate lead clinical programs and enhance value creation

Transgene and BioInvent to present updated data on armed oncolytic virus BT-001 at ESMO 2025

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Second quarter 2025

Net sales SEK 198.1 (4.6) million.

Profit/loss after tax SEK 38.8 (-137.3) million.

Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK 0.59 (-2.09).

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 66.8 (-119.2) million.

Liquid funds, current and long-term investments at the end of the period SEK 797.5 (1,090.3) million.

The complete interim report is available for download below and on the company's website under Financial reports.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

