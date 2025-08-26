SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BioInvent International AB: Interim Report January - June 2025

August 26, 2025 | 
3 min read
LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 /

BioInvent International (STO:BINV) - "This is an important next step for BioInvent," said Martin Welschof, Chief Executive Officer of BioInvent. "We are sharpening our clinical focus on our most advanced assets with the greatest potential impact and multiple upcoming catalysts, thus maintaining a strong foundation for future growth. Our decision reflects a disciplined, opportunity-driven approach that we believe will maximize both patient impact and shareholder value." - Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

EVENTS IN THE SECOND QUARTER

  • (R) Promising Phase 2a monotherapy data for BI-1808 in CTCL presented at EHA 2025

  • Promising Phase 1 data of BI-1206 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors announced

  • Poster highlighting model-informed early clinical development of anti-TNFR2 drug candidate BI-1910 presented at PAGE 2025

  • (R) XOMA Royalty purchases mezagitamab royalty and milestone rights held by BioInvent for up to USD 30 million

  • (R) Updated Phase 2a Triple Combination Arm Data of BI-1206, rituximab, and Calquence for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma announced

  • FDA Fast Track Designation received for BI-1808 for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma

  • BioInvent received milestone payment as Takeda moved mezagitamab into Phase 3

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

  • Strategic changes in portfolio to accelerate lead clinical programs and enhance value creation

  • Transgene and BioInvent to present updated data on armed oncolytic virus BT-001 at ESMO 2025

(R)= Regulatory event

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Second quarter 2025

  • Net sales SEK 198.1 (4.6) million.

  • Profit/loss after tax SEK 38.8 (-137.3) million.

  • Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK 0.59 (-2.09).

  • Cash flow from operating activities SEK 66.8 (-119.2) million.

  • Liquid funds, current and long-term investments at the end of the period SEK 797.5 (1,090.3) million.

The complete interim report is available for download below and on the company's website under Financial reports.

About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

This information is information that BioInvent International is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-26 08:30 CEST.

SOURCE: BioInvent International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Europe Earnings
ACCESS Newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CRESSET
Why AI Won’t Save the 90% of Clinical Trials That Still Fail
August 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
US Dollar coin and EU currencies on weighing scale against Unated States and European Union flags as symbol of trade war, economic conflict. Selective focus on Dollar.
Drug pricing
Lilly Aims To Raise Europe Drug Prices in Response to Trumps’ Most Favored Nation Policy
August 14, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Boss kick fired employee away form office. concept of lay off or underperform, failure or mistake
Layoffs
Generation Bio Boots 90% of Staff Amid Dwindling Cash Reserves
August 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Gilead Confident in PrEP Franchise Even Amid Preventive Task Force Uncertainties
August 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac