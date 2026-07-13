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BioHarvest Sciences to Participate in the “Health, Wellness & Longevity” Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC

July 13, 2026 | 
2 min read
Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: BHST) (FSE: 8MV0), a leader in Botanical Synthesis technology and sustainable plant-based molecule development, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Zaki Rakib, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Maxim Health, Wellness & Longevity Conference, to be held virtually on July 22, 2026.

Presentation Details:
  • Date/Time: Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET
  • Presenter: Zaki Rakib, Chief Executive Officer
  • Format: Fireside Chat
  • Location: Virtual
  • Online Access: https://digital.maximgrp.com/signup
In this virtual conference, Maxim Group Research Analysts sit down with leaders from companies at the forefront of innovation across beverages, food, supplements, and longevity. Participants will discuss shifting consumer preferences, the science behind emerging ingredients, building trusted brands, navigating regulation, and capturing share in some of the fastest-growing categories in consumer health.

This conference will be live on digital.maximgrp.com for institutional investors. To attend, sign up and become a member.
Click here to learn more and reserve your seat.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and Nasdaq. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

About BioHarvest
BioHarvest (NASDAQ: BHST) (FSE: 8MV0) is a leader in Botanical Synthesis, leveraging its patented technology platform to grow plant-based compounds, without the need to grow the underlying plant. BioHarvest is leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop the next generation of science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions within two major business verticals; as a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) on behalf of customers seeking novel plant-based compounds, and as a creator of proprietary nutraceutical health and wellness products based on its botanical synthesis technology. To learn more, please visit www.bioharvest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Additional information is contained in the Company's SEC filings, available at http://www.sec.gov.

BioHarvest Company Contact:

Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations
(604) 622-1186 | info@bioharvest.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Chuck Padala, Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors | chuck@lifesciadvisors.com


To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304919



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