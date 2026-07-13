BioHarvest Sciences to Participate in the “Health, Wellness & Longevity” Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC

Date/Time: Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET Presenter: Zaki Rakib, Chief Executive Officer

Zaki Rakib, Chief Executive Officer Format: Fireside Chat

Fireside Chat Location: Virtual

Virtual Online Access: https://digital.maximgrp.com/signup

chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) -(NASDAQ: BHST) (FSE: 8MV0), a leader in Botanical Synthesis technology and sustainable plant-based molecule development, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Zaki Rakib, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Maxim Health, Wellness & Longevity Conference, to be held virtually on July 22, 2026.In this virtual conference, Maxim Group Research Analysts sit down with leaders from companies at the forefront of innovation across beverages, food, supplements, and longevity. Participants will discuss shifting consumer preferences, the science behind emerging ingredients, building trusted brands, navigating regulation, and capturing share in some of the fastest-growing categories in consumer health.This conference will be live on digital.maximgrp.com for institutional investors. To attend, sign up and become a member.Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and Nasdaq. To learn more about Maxim Group, visitBioHarvest (NASDAQ: BHST) (FSE: 8MV0) is a leader in Botanical Synthesis, leveraging its patented technology platform to grow plant-based compounds, without the need to grow the underlying plant. BioHarvest is leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop the next generation of science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions within two major business verticals; as a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) on behalf of customers seeking novel plant-based compounds, and as a creator of proprietary nutraceutical health and wellness products based on its botanical synthesis technology. To learn more, please visitThis news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Additional information is contained in the Company's SEC filings, available atDave Ryan, VP Investor Relations(604) 622-1186 |Chuck Padala, Managing DirectorLifeSci Advisors |To view the source version of this press release, please visit