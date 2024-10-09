Biogen Receives U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Felzartamab for the Treatment of Antibody-Mediated Rejection in Kidney Transplant Recipients

Designation is based on data from the clinical development program which demonstrated clinical proof of concept



Felzartamab, an investigational anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, is a potential first-in-class therapeutic candidate for a range of rare immune-mediated indications with planning underway for Phase 3 development

FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation is intended to expedite the development and review of drugs for serious or life-threatening conditions and which have potential to show substantial improvement over existing therapies



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) – Biogen announced today that felzartamab, an investigational anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of late antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) without T-cell mediated rejection in kidney transplant patients. The FDA grants BTD to drug candidates for serious or life-threatening conditions and that have preliminary clinical evidence demonstrating potential to provide substantial improvement over existing therapies. The designation provides additional opportunities to engage the FDA and to support the drug development program through Fast Track designation features.

Data from the clinical development program that supported the designation were published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented as a late-breaking presentation at the 61st European Renal Association (ERA) Congress in Stockholm, May 2024.

“Antibody-mediated rejection is a major reason why kidney transplants fail, and currently patients suffering from AMR have tremendous unmet medical need,” said Travis Murdoch, Head of HI-Bio at Biogen. “We are focused on tackling this important challenge, and the breakthrough therapy designation will enable us to work efficiently with the FDA to accelerate development of felzartamab in AMR.”

Felzartamab previously received BTD and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the FDA for development in the treatment of primary membranous nephropathy (PMN) and ODD in the treatment of AMR in kidney transplant recipients. Phase 2 studies have been completed in AMR, PMN and IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Biogen plans to initiate Phase 3 trials for felzartamab across AMR, IgAN, and PMN in 2025.

Biogen acquired Human Immunology Biosciences (HI-Bio) in July 2024.

About Felzartamab

Felzartamab is an investigational therapeutic human monoclonal antibody directed against CD38, a protein expressed on mature plasma cells. Felzartamab has been shown in clinical studies to selectively deplete CD38+ plasma cells, which may allow applications that ultimately improve clinical outcomes in a broad range of diseases driven by pathogenic antibodies. Felzartamab was originally developed by MorphoSys AG for multiple myeloma. HI-Bio exclusively licensed the rights to develop and commercialize felzartamab across all indications in all countries and territories excluding China (including Macau and Hong Kong and Taiwan).

Felzartamab is an investigational therapeutic candidate that has not yet been approved by any regulatory authority and its safety and effectiveness have not been established.

About Antibody-Mediated Rejection (AMR) in Kidney Transplant Recipients

Antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) is a major cause of kidney transplant failure, with chronic AMR affecting ~12% of patients that receive kidney transplants annually in the U.S.1 AMR has emerged as the leading cause of late graft loss in kidney transplant recipients. Effective treatment options for chronic AMR are currently limited.2

About Biogen

Founded in 1978, Biogen is a leading biotechnology company that pioneers innovative science to deliver new medicines to transform patients’ lives and to create value for shareholders and our communities. We apply deep understanding of human biology and leverage different modalities to advance first-in-class treatments or therapies that deliver superior outcomes. Our approach is to take bold risks, balanced with return on investment to deliver long-term growth.

