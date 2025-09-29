Biofrontera Inc. to Participate in the Lytham Partners Fall 2025 Investor Conference on September 30, 2025

Woburn, MA, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc., (Nasdaq:BFRI) ("Biofrontera" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, today announced that it will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2025 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 1:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/fall2025/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/wWqPp4Yr0kD. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/fall2025invreg/.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT. The Company commercializes the drug-device combination Ameluz ® with the RhodoLED ® lamp series for PDT of AK, pre-cancerous skin lesions which may progress to invasive skin cancers. The Company performs clinical trials to extend the use of the products to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and moderate to severe acne. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and X.

Investor Relations Contact

Ben Shamsian

Lytham Partners

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com