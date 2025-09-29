SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Biofrontera Inc. to Participate in the Lytham Partners Fall 2025 Investor Conference on September 30, 2025

September 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

Woburn, MA, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc., (Nasdaq:BFRI) ("Biofrontera" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, today announced that it will participate in a webcast presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2025 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

Company Webcast

The webcast presentation will take place at 1:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/fall2025/ or directly at https://app.webinar.net/wWqPp4Yr0kD. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/fall2025invreg/.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT. The Company commercializes the drug-device combination Ameluz ® with the RhodoLED ® lamp series for PDT of AK, pre-cancerous skin lesions which may progress to invasive skin cancers. The Company performs clinical trials to extend the use of the products to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and moderate to severe acne. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and X.

Investor Relations Contact

Ben Shamsian
Lytham Partners
646-829-9701
shamsian@lythampartners.com


Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
CDC
Republicans Ratchet Up Pressure as Monarez Levels Damning Allegations Against Kennedy
September 17, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Pii, A JABIL COMPANY
Webinar: Bridging Formulation & Device | Integrated Supply Chain Strategies for US Pharma Manufacturing
September 17, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Cityscape image of Vienna with the Vienna State Opera during sunset.
Obesity
EASD 2025: Orforglipron in Focus, the Case for Cardiovascular Benefits, More
September 15, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes remarks at an event announcing the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) Commission, Thursday, May 22, 2025, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)
Government
Second MAHA Report Emphasizes Chronic Disease, Tilts at Vaccine Reform
September 9, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie