BioFlyte Awarded SBIR Phase I Contract by U.S. Air Force to Advance its Aerosol Chem/Biothreat Detection and Identification Technology for Critical Infrastructure

BioFlyte’s BioTOF™ z200 can screen for airborne biological and chemical threats in one device to help protect military personnel and address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioFlyte, a chemical and bioaerosol surveillance firm with a disruptive new class of fieldable chemical and biological threat collection, detection, and identification solutions, has been selected by AFWERX for a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract focused on its BioTOF™ z200 dynamic threat monitoring solution to address challenges within critical infrastructure protection.





The goal of the program is to demonstrate the ability of BioFlyte’s aerosol threat detection and identification technology to protect both military personnel and infrastructure from known and emerging biological and chemical threats. BioFlyte’s BioTOF z200 is the first dynamic threat monitoring solution that is capable of early warning detection, analysis, and confirmatory identification across both the chemical and biological threat landscape. BioTOF has been proven to detect and identify all classes of particulate threats, including bacteria, viruses, biotoxins like anthrax and ricin, and pharmaceutical-based agents like fentanyl. Each test, from collection to alarm, is completed within approximately 5 minutes.

“As the threat landscape continues to evolve, critical infrastructure protection and homeland security are top of mind for our leaders in government and the military,” said Todd Sickles, CEO of BioFlyte. “We are honored to bring our life-saving threat detection and identification technology to the U.S. military through this award. We believe our scalable and powerful technology can help keep military personnel safe from dangerous chemical and biological threats.”

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution.

About BioFlyte

BioFlyte is a chem/bioaerosol surveillance company that is commercializing a revolutionary new class of fieldable chemical and biological contamination sampling, detection, and identification solutions. The firm’s current market focus is critical infrastructure protection and mail screening in both the government and commercial sectors. For more information about BioFlyte and its products, please visit: https://bioflyte.com.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit afwerx.com.

