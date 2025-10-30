Biodesix to Share its R&D Roadmap during its Corporate Day Presentation at AMP Annual Meeting

Speaker panel will include collaborative case study presentations from strategic partners: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostics solutions company, announces its Corporate and Scientific presentations, and exhibitor presence at the 2025 AMP Annual Meeting, November 12-15, in Boston, MA.

BIODESIX WORKSHOP: On November 12, at 4:00 ET, Dr. Gary Pestano, Chief Development Officer, will lead a Biodesix Corporate Workshop focused on the company’s R&D Roadmap, including both near- and longer-term novel diagnostic services and solutions. The panel will include updates from key partners of Biodesix Development Services: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

WORKSHOP TITLE: Biodesix & New Approaches to Comprehensive Molecular Testing: Focus on Accurate Results with Rapid Turn-around, High-throughput, and Low Sample Requirements for Diagnosis and Monitoring.

WORKSHOP DESCRIPTION: Recent advances in diagnostic laboratory testing have been focused on molecular readouts as key technologies. Biodesix has assembled a panel of subject matter experts drawn from its academic and industry partner network, who will share clinically relevant studies to demonstrate how advances in turn-around time to results, increased throughput, and maximized sample use are driving new test development and utility in the clinical laboratory. The molecular diagnostic approaches presented will include newer approaches integrating NGS, ddPCR, and Mass Spectrometry. Studies presented will include clinical diagnostic utility, as well as advanced research concepts in monitoring therapeutic response.

A recording of this presentation will be made available on the company website.

In addition, Biodesix executives, scientists, and expert consultants will be present at booth #647 to discuss Biodesix Development Services offerings.

“Biomarkers are poised to transform and improve patient care across many disease states,” said Scott Hutton, CEO at Biodesix. "We’re looking forward to Gary sharing our R&D Roadmap with a focus on innovations in the pipeline and our strategic partnerships. Including some of our key partners in our Corporate Workshop reinforces the strength of the deep collaborations we have established to deliver specialized IVD and LDT services.”

POSTER PRESENTATION: On November 15, Leisa Jackson, Staff Scientist at Biodesix, will present a poster: “Assessing the impact of blood collection tubes on the performance of a novel device for enrichment of circulating tumor cells.”

About Biodesix:

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, marketed as Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung® Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. For more information, visit biodesix.com.

Biodesix Contacts:

Media:

Natalie St. Denis, Director Corporate Communications, Biodesix

natalie.stdenis@biodesix.com

(720) 925-9285

Investors:

Chris Brinzey, Partner, ICR

chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com

(339) 970-2843