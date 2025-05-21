SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Biodesix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

May 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company, today announced that members of the Biodesix management team, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

22nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
1x1 Meetings
Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Location: Minneapolis, MN

45th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference
Presentation and 1x1 Meetings
Date and Time: Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 9:20 AM CT
Location: Chicago, IL

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay under “News & Events” in the Investors section of the Company's website at biodesix.com.

About Biodesix

Biodesix is a leading diagnostic solutions company, driven to improve clinical care and outcomes for patients. Biodesix Diagnostic Tests, marketed as Nodify Lung® Nodule Risk Assessment and IQLung™ Cancer Treatment Guidance, support clinical decisions to expedite personalized care and improve outcomes for patients with lung disease. Biodesix Development Services enable the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, life sciences, and research institutions with scientific, technological, and operational capabilities that fuel the development of diagnostic tests, tools, and therapeutics. For more information, visit biodesix.com.

Trademarks: Biodesix, Biodesix Logo, Nodify Lung, and IQLung are trademarks or registered trademarks of Biodesix, Inc.

Contacts:

Media:
Natalie St. Denis
Natalie.StDenis@biodesix.com
1-720-925-9285

Investors:
Chris Brinzey
chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com
1-339-970-2843


Colorado Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Histology microscope image of motor unit synapse of muscle fibers (100x)
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Safety Questions Loom in Duchenne as Dyne, Wave and Others Plan FDA Filings
March 27, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie