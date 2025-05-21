Biodesix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading diagnostic solutions company, today announced that members of the Biodesix management team, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

22nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

1x1 Meetings

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Location: Minneapolis, MN

45th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 9:20 AM CT

Location: Chicago, IL

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay under “News & Events” in the Investors section of the Company's website at biodesix.com.

About Biodesix

