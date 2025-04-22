SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BioCryst to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 5

April 22, 2025 | 
1 min read

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on Monday, May 5, 2025.

BioCryst management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-844-481-2942 for domestic callers and 1-412-317-1866 for international callers. A live webcast and replay of the call will be available online in the investors section of the company website at www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company with a deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with hereditary angioedema and other rare diseases. BioCryst leverages its expertise in structure-guided drug design to develop first-in-class or best-in-class oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat diseases. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of small-molecule and protein therapies. For more information, please visit www.biocryst.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

BCRXW

Contact:
John Bluth
+1 919 859 7910
jbluth@biocryst.com


North Carolina Earnings
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Tariff Turmoil, FDA’s Future, Pfizer’s Obesity Setback and CEO Salaries Revealed
April 16, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Graphic art composition. hand points at tax pie chart near professional, showing process of tax allocation, budgeting, and financial oversight. Concept of business, budgeting, management. Ad
Tariffs
J&J CEO Duato Urges Tax Fix, Not Tariffs To Drive US Pharma Manufacturing
April 15, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: J&J's office in Madrid, Spain
Earnings
J&J Beats Q1 Analyst Estimates Thanks To Tremfya, Carvykti, While Stelara Fades
April 15, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Businessman makes employee cuts as part of layoff
Layoffs
Arbutus Down to ‘Core Team’ After Laying Off More Than Half of Staff
March 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac