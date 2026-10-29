BioCryst to Present New Data for ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) and Navenibart at the 2026 American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting

—New data highlight BioCryst's commitment to advancing a portfolio of therapies for people living with HAE—

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that four abstracts from its hereditary angioedema (HAE) portfolio have been accepted for presentation at the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting taking place in Phoenix, Arizona, November 12-16.

BioCryst will present new clinical data and real-world outcomes for ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), the first and only targeted oral prophylactic therapy for patients with HAE aged 2 and older, and one abstract featuring long-term clinical trial outcomes for navenibart, a long-acting injectable monoclonal antibody plasma kallikrein inhibitor being investigated for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of HAE.

BioCryst will present the following four posters​ at the Phoenix Convention Center:

Hospitalization and Emergency Department Reductions After Initiating Berotralstat, Lanadelumab, or Subcutaneous Plasma-Derived C1-Inhibitor for Hereditary Angioedema; Poster #R077; Monitor 17; Friday, November 13, 4:20-4:35 p.m. MT

Poster #R077; Monitor 17; Friday, November 13, 4:20-4:35 p.m. MT Reductions in Healthcare Utilization Among Individuals with HAE Who Switched to Berotralstat from Another Prophylaxis; Poster #R096; Monitor 15; Saturday, November 14, 11:30-11:45 a.m. MT

Poster #R096; Monitor 15; Saturday, November 14, 11:30-11:45 a.m. MT Growth-Related Berotralstat Dose Adjustment in Children with Hereditary Angioedema: 48-Week Dosing Experience from APeX-P; Poster #R097; Monitor 15; Saturday, November 14, 11:45 a.m.-12:00 p.m. MT

Poster #R097; Monitor 15; Saturday, November 14, 11:45 a.m.-12:00 p.m. MT Long-Term Safety, Efficacy, and Quality of Life with Navenibart in Hereditary Angioedema: ALPHA-SOLAR Interim Results; Poster #R110; Monitor 13; Sunday, November 15, 12:00-12:15 p.m. MT

In addition to the presentation times noted above, posters will be accessible to registered attendees during the ACAAI 2026 Annual Scientific Meeting.

Visit www.ORLADEYO.com for more information.

About ORLADEYO® (berotralstat)

ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) is the first and only oral therapy designed specifically to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adult and pediatric patients 2 years and older. One dose of ORLADEYO per day works to prevent HAE attacks by decreasing the activity of plasma kallikrein.

About navenibart

Navenibart is an investigational YTE-modified monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, an established and safe mechanism, currently being evaluated in clinical trials for long-term prevention of HAE attacks with potential best-in-class dosing every 3 or 6 months.

U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information

INDICATION

ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) is a plasma kallikrein inhibitor indicated for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults and pediatric patients 2 years and older.

Limitations of use

The safety and effectiveness of ORLADEYO for the treatment of acute HAE attacks have not been established. ORLADEYO should not be used for the treatment of acute HAE attacks. Additional doses or doses of ORLADEYO higher than the prescribed once-daily dose are not recommended due to the potential for QTc interval prolongation.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

An increase in QTc interval was observed in adults at dosages higher than 150 mg once daily and was concentration dependent.

The most common adverse reactions (≥10%) in patients receiving ORLADEYO were abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, back pain, and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

In adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with moderate or severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh B or C), the recommended dosage of ORLADEYO capsules is 110 mg once daily with food. In pediatric patients aged 2 to <12 years with moderate or severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh B or C), avoid use of ORLADEYO.

Berotralstat is a substrate of P-glycoprotein (P-gp) and breast cancer resistance protein. P-gp inducers may decrease berotralstat plasma concentration, leading to reduced efficacy of ORLADEYO. Avoid concomitant use of P-gp inducers with ORLADEYO.

ORLADEYO at a dose of 150 mg is a moderate inhibitor of CYP2D6 and CYP3A4. Concomitant use of ORLADEYO with CYP2D6 or CYP3A4 substrates can increase exposure of the CYP2D6 or CYP3A4 substrates and may increase the risk of adverse reactions associated with the substrates. If ORLADEYO is concomitantly used with CYP2D6 or CYP3A4 substrates where minimal increases in the concentration of the substrates may lead to serious adverse reactions, closely monitor or modify the dosage of the CYP2D6 or CYP3A4 substrate.

The safety and effectiveness of ORLADEYO in pediatric patients <2 years of age have not been established.

There are insufficient data available to inform drug-related risks with ORLADEYO use in pregnancy. There are no data on the presence of berotralstat in human milk, its effects on the breastfed infant, or its effects on milk production.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. at 1-833-633-2279 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing medicines for hereditary angioedema (“HAE”) and other rare diseases, driven by its deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with these conditions. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor and is advancing a pipeline of potential first-in-class or best-in-class therapeutics for rare diseases. For more information, please visit www.biocryst.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding BioCryst’s expectations relating to its HAE portfolio and the development, potential dosing profile, competitive positioning, and expectations for navenibart. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein include: BioCryst’s ability to successfully implement or maintain its commercialization plans for ORLADEYO; BioCryst’s ability to successfully progress its development plans for navenibart; the outcome of preclinical testing and early clinical trials may not be predictive of the success of later clinical trials, and interim results of a clinical trial do not necessarily predict final results; ongoing and future clinical development of product candidates, including navenibart, may take longer than expected and may not have positive results; BioCryst may not advance human clinical trials with product candidates, including navenibart, as expected; the FDA or other applicable regulatory agencies may require additional studies beyond the studies planned for products and product candidates, may not provide regulatory clearances which may result in delay of planned clinical trials, may not review regulatory filings on our expected timeline, may impose certain restrictions, warnings, or other requirements on products and product candidates, may impose a clinical hold with respect to product candidates, or may withhold, delay or withdraw market approval for products and product candidates, may ultimately determine that there are deficiencies in the development program or execution thereof, may require additional information or studies, may disagree with our safety and efficacy conclusions, or may impose certain restrictions, warnings, or other requirements; product candidates, if approved, may not achieve market acceptance; and BioCryst’s ability to successfully commercialize its products and product candidates. This list is not exclusive. To see a more comprehensive set of risks, please refer to the documents BioCryst files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically BioCryst’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in BioCryst’s forward-looking statements.

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