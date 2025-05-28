SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BioCryst to Present at Upcoming June 2025 Investor Conferences

May 28, 2025 | 
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company plans to present at the following conferences:

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 4:55 p.m. ET.

  • Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 8:40 a.m. ET.

Links to the live audio webcasts and replays of the presentations may be accessed in the Investors & Media section of BioCryst’s website at www.biocryst.com.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company with a deep commitment to improving the lives of people living with hereditary angioedema and other rare diseases. BioCryst leverages its expertise in structure-guided drug design to develop first-in-class or best-in-class oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat diseases. BioCryst has commercialized ORLADEYO® (berotralstat), the first oral, once-daily plasma kallikrein inhibitor, and is advancing a pipeline of small-molecule and protein therapies. For more information, please visit www.biocryst.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

BCRXW

Contact:
John Bluth
+1 919 859 7910
jbluth@biocryst.com


North Carolina Events
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
