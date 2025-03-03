Biocom California Recognizes Akilah Weber Pierson and Kent Lee as Elected Officials of the Year

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & LOS ANGELES & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biocom California, the association representing the California life science industry today announced that it has recognized California State Senator Akilah Weber Pierson, M.D., and San Diego City Council President Pro Tem Kent Lee as its “Elected Officials of the Year” for their actions in strong support of the California life science community in 2024.





As an Assemblywoman, Senator Weber Pierson authored Assembly Bill (AB) 2072, which extended the authorization allowing biomedical companies to continue offering affordable, high-quality health insurance to their employees through the small employer association health plan law, allowing small life science companies to compete with larger companies for talent at all levels.

“A large fraction of Biocom California members are startup companies with fewer than 10 employees, and health insurance plans for such companies are often very expensive with sub-par benefits,” said Tim Scott, president and CEO of Biocom California. “Protecting programs that enable our members to offer affordable, high-quality health insurance is very important to the California life science community. Senator Weber Pierson helped navigate legislative challenges to AB 2072, and under her stewardship the bill passed both houses of the California State Legislature unanimously. The bill was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom, ensuring the availability of this important program until at least 2030.”

“I am deeply honored to receive an Elected Official of the Year award from Biocom California. For nearly three decades, Biocom has been a pillar of progress, driving transformative innovations that continue to redefine what’s possible in the life science industry. Together, we will continue to advance healthcare in our state and build a healthier California for all,” said Senator Weber Pierson, M.D.

San Diego City Council President Pro Tem Kent Lee was cited for his efforts in the successful passage of last year’s University Community Plan Update, which provides location-based policies related to future construction and had not been updated since 1987. The plan as approved by council will enable the growth of the biotechnology industry and adds capacity for new housing in the heart of the city’s life science hub, an important variable for companies looking to attract and retain talent.

Said Mr. Scott, “When a small opposition group tried to derail a six-year public process to develop the plan update, Council President Pro Tem Lee stood strong and educated his colleagues on why these changes would benefit the future of San Diego. In so doing, he made sure the UC Plan Update was unanimously approved by the City Council. His efforts help ensure the San Diego life science cluster will remain one of the world’s best.”

“Many of San Diego’s most innovative life science companies and the families they support are clustered in my district, so it’s an honor to be selected as Biocom California’s Legislator of the Year,” said Mr. Lee. “I want San Diego to continue to retain its best and brightest as well as attract talent from across the country, so I’ll keep working with Biocom California to build the homes, infrastructure and community amenities we need to support the life science workers who power this major part of our local economy.”

