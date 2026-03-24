Biocom Appoints New Members to Its Board of Directors - March 23, 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & LOS ANGELES & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#boardofdirectors--Biocom, the largest life science membership association, representing companies across California and major life science markets, today announced the appointment of Aaron K. Cohen, vice president, government affairs and public policy at Neurocrine Biosciences and Bradley Wolff, senior managing director at Evercore, to its board of directors.

“Mr. Cohen and Mr. Wolff are valuable additions to our board of directors, which consists of prominent life science leaders with deep industry knowledge representing regions across the state,” said Tim Scott, president and CEO of Biocom. “As the life science industry evolves, we rely on the expertise and insight from our board to ensure we continue to equip member companies with vital resources as well as advance key initiatives that foster growth and innovation.”

Aaron K. Cohen leads federal and state government affairs and public policy teams as the head of Neurocrine Biosciences’ Washington, D.C. office. He has over 25 years of experience in public policy and political strategy on Capitol Hill and in the private sector. Mr. Cohen’s career successes include working for members of the U.S. Senate, authoring and facilitating the passage of multiple pieces of legislation through Congress on health care issues specific to Medicare beneficiaries, providers, women’s health, and animal health that were signed into law. In the private sector, he has either led on or assisted in securing legislative and regulatory victories for clients on issues such as health care, tax policy, and veterans’ affairs. Mr. Cohen holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Pepperdine University.

Bradley Wolff is a senior managing director in Evercore’s strategic advisory practice. He has over 25 years of investment banking experience advising companies in the healthcare industry and is based in Menlo Park. Mr. Wolff has advised on many of the most prominent and complex transactions across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, covering the full spectrum of M&A advisory and financings, including equities and debt instruments. Mr. Wolff’s particular expertise is in devising customized solutions to the more challenging issues facing clients, whether in capital markets or in a strategic advisory context such as M&A structured partnerships, separation transactions and royalty transactions. Mr. Wolff earned a Bachelor of Science. from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management and an Master of Business Administration from the Anderson School at UCLA.

About Biocom

Biocom is the largest life science membership association, representing companies across California and major life science markets worldwide. Founded in 1995, Biocom works to drive innovation and industry competitiveness across the life science ecosystem. Our community includes biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, genomics and diagnostics companies at every stage, as well as research institutions, investors, service providers and emerging technology innovators.

Biocom works on behalf of its members to build meaningful connections and deliver valuable insights through Conferences & Events, expand access to Funding & Partnering opportunities, provide Group Purchasing solutions that drive efficiency and savings, champion Policy & Advocacy that protects and advances innovation, and strengthen talent pipelines through Workforce Development.

Biocom maintains offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, and the San Francisco Bay Area, with satellite offices in Sacramento, Washington, D.C., and Tokyo, and a growing presence in Seattle, bridging regional ecosystems and global markets to strengthen growth.

For more information on Biocom, visit www.biocom.org. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (@Biocom).

Media Contact:

Lauren Panetta

Digital Marketing Director

lpanetta@biocom.org

619.822.2956