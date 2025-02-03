Biocodex Microbiota Foundation Announces Open Call for Project for $50,000 2025 USA Microbiome Research Grant

9th Annual Grant to be Awarded to a US-Based Early Researcher for the Study of Gut Microbiome on Whole Body Health

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation, an independent organization founded by Biocodex, has opened applications for its 2025 USA research grant. Now in its 9th year, the $50,000 grant, juried by a panel of medical and scientific experts, will be awarded to a U.S.-based investigator studying gut microbiota in human health and disease. Applications can be downloaded from the Foundation’s online portal in the Rules section under “How to Apply.” The deadline for submission is May 23, 2025.

Since its inception in 2017, the Biocodex Microbiota Foundation has awarded $400,000 to U.S. researchers. The theme for the 2025 grant is “Beyond the Gut: The Role of the Gut Microbiome on Whole Body Health,” focusing on innovative research exploring the impact of gut microbiota on systemic health, including autoimmune disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic conditions. The grant, which can be applied to new or ongoing studies, will be awarded in mid-July.

“Grants provided by the Foundation reinforce our commitment to supporting early-career researchers and their innovative projects,” said Marie-Emmanuelle LeGuern, Chairman of the Biocodex Microbiota Foundation. “Microbiome research continues to transform our understanding of health and disease, offering revolutionary therapeutic opportunities. We are proud to support groundbreaking research that expands the frontiers of scientific discovery and improves patient care.”

Dr. Alexis LeVee, Chief Hematology and Medical Oncology Fellow at City of Hope and the 2024 grant recipient, is advancing her research on the role of gut microbiota in immunotherapy responses for early-stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

“This grant provides crucial resources to explore how gut microbiota influences immune responses in cancer patients,” said Dr. LeVee. “With the support of the Biocodex Microbiota Foundation, we can deepen our understanding of the microbiome’s role in treatment outcomes, potentially opening doors to personalized and more effective therapies for patients facing challenging diagnoses.”

The ideal grant candidate is a U.S.-based researcher with five or fewer years of experience studying microbiota, seeking to establish themselves as an independent investigator. Completed applications must be submitted via USAFoundation@biocodex.com by May 23, 2025. Late or incomplete applications or those not meeting the grant program or research topic criteria will not be considered.

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation’s annual grant program is part of a global initiative to advance microbiota research and its application in improving human health. Applications will be reviewed by the U.S. Biocodex Microbiota Foundation’s scientific board, which includes Dr. Ruth Ann Luna from Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Mindy Engevik from the Medical University of South Carolina, and Dr. Erica Sonnenburg from Stanford University.

About the Biocodex Microbiota Foundation

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation’s mission is to support research into microbiota and its interaction with various pathologies. Through its annual grant program, the Foundation supports foundational and applied research projects selected by independent scientists.

The Foundation also helps establish programs to improve understanding of microbiota and disseminates knowledge widely, benefiting both scientific communities and public health initiatives.

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation is a non-profit, general-interest organization. For more information or questions about the USA Call for Projects, email: USAFoundation@biocodex.com

