BioAge Labs to Present at Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA) ("BioAge", "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutic product candidates for cardiometabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi Biopharma Back to School Conference (New York, September 9–10, 2026): Kristen Fortney, PhD, CEO and co-founder, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 9 at 11:20–11:55 AM EDT. Kristen Fortney and Dov Goldstein, MD, CFO, will participate in one-on-one meetings. To access the live webcast of the presentation, register here

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference (New York, September 9–11, 2026): Kristen Fortney, PhD, CEO and co-founder, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Friday, September 11 at 10:20–10:50 AM EDT. Kristen Fortney and Dov Goldstein, MD, CFO, will participate in one-on-one meetings. To access the live webcast of the presentation, register here

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (New York, September 14–16, 2026): Dov Goldstein, MD, CFO, and BJ Sullivan, PhD, Chief Strategy Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 16 at 10:00–10:35 AM EDT, and will participate in one-on-one meetings. To access the live webcast of the presentation, register here

Replays of the webcasts will be available in the investor section of the Company's website at https://ir.bioagelabs.com/ , and will be archived for 30 days following the presentations.

About BioAge Labs, Inc.

BioAge is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for cardiometabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging. The Company’s lead product candidate, BGE-102, is a potent, orally bioavailable, brain-penetrant small-molecule NLRP3 inhibitor being developed for diseases driven by inflammation, including retinal diseases such as diabetic macular edema. BGE-102 has completed a Phase 1 SAD/MAD trial demonstrating a well-tolerated profile and potential best-in-class reductions in hsCRP and other inflammatory biomarkers in participants with obesity and elevated inflammatory markers such as hsCRP. Phase 2 proof-of-concept data are anticipated in the second half of 2026, and Phase 1b/2a diabetic macular edema proof-of-concept data are anticipated in mid-2027. The Company is also developing long-acting injectable and oral small molecule APJ agonists for obesity. BioAge’s additional preclinical programs, which leverage insights from the Company’s proprietary discovery platform built on human longevity data, address key pathways involved in metabolic aging.

Contacts

PR: Chris Patil, media@bioagelabs.com

IR: Dov Goldstein, ir@bioagelabs.com

Partnering: partnering@bioagelabs.com

Web: https://bioagelabs.com