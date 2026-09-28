BioAge Labs to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - September 25, 2026

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOA) ("BioAge", "the Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutic product candidates for cardiometabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

• ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference (New York, September 29, 2026): BJ Sullivan, Dov Goldstein, MD, CFO, and Alexis Jakubowski, Associate Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, will participate in one-on-one meetings.

• Stifel Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum (September 30, 2026): BJ Sullivan, PhD, Chief Strategy Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 30 at 1 PM EDT. BJ Sullivan, Dov Goldstein, MD, CFO, and Alexis Jakubowski, Associate Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, will participate in one-on-one meetings. To access the live webcast of the presentation, register here .

Replays of the presentations will be available in the investor section of the Company's website at https://ir.bioagelabs.com/ , and will be archived for 30 days following the presentations.

About BioAge Labs, Inc.

BioAge is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutic product candidates for cardiometabolic diseases by targeting the biology of human aging. The Company's lead product candidate, BGE-102, is a potent, orally bioavailable, brain-penetrant small-molecule NLRP3 inhibitor being developed for diseases driven by inflammation, including diabetic macular edema and cardiovascular risk. BGE-102 has completed a Phase 1 SAD/MAD trial demonstrating a well-tolerated profile and potential best-in-class reductions in hsCRP and other inflammatory biomarkers. Phase 2 cardiovascular proof-of-concept data from QUELL-CV are anticipated in the second half of 2026, and Phase 2 diabetic macular edema data from QUELL-DME are anticipated in the second half of 2027. The Company is also developing long-acting injectable and oral small molecule APJ agonists for obesity. BioAgeʼs additional preclinical programs, which leverage insights from the Companyʼs proprietary discovery platform built on human longevity data, address key pathways involved in metabolic aging.

Contacts

PR: Chris Patil, media@bioagelabs.com

IR: Dov Goldstein, ir@bioagelabs.com

Partnering: partnering@bioagelabs.com

Web: https://bioagelabs.com