BioAegis Therapeutics to Highlight Lead Product Gelsolin’s Critical Role in Immune Function at Upcoming Conferences

Phase 2 clinical trial will be presented at the International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (ISICEM) conference in Brussels, Belgium on March 19, 2025.

COO Valerie Ceva will present at MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference in NYC on March 27, 2025.

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAegis Therapeutics, a pioneering biotech company at the forefront of innovative therapies for inflammatory diseases, announces that its top executives will attend two upcoming conferences; COO Valerie Ceva will present at MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference in New York City on March 27, 2025; CEO Susan Levinson, PhD and Chief Medical Officer Howard Levy, MD PhD MMM, will attend the International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (ISICEM) conference in Brussels, Belgium from March 18-21, 2025.

International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (ISICEM), Brussels, Belgium

Dr. Arthur Van Zanten, Head of ICU & Research and Professor at Wageningen University & Research Netherlands, will be presenting, “A Place for Gelsolin Administration,” in the session on Immunomodulation in Sepsis. A poster describing the ongoing Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) clinical trial of gelsolin will also be presented. Both presentations will take place on March 19.

MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference, NYC

COO Valerie Ceva will present, “Conquering Diseases Driven by Excess Inflammation,” highlighting BioAegis’ novel, host-directed treatment, recombinant plasma gelsolin (rhu-pGSN). The presentation will also discuss BioAegis’ lead indication, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and its ongoing Phase 2 global study (NCT05947955). The presentation will take place at 4:50PM, Thursday, March 27.

About BioAegis

BioAegis Therapeutics is a private, clinical-stage company pioneering a novel approach to conquering diseases driven by excess inflammation without suppressing immune function.

Its portfolio of products is built around restoring plasma gelsolin (pGSN), a key immune system protein and master regulator of inflammation, that is depleted in many inflammatory diseases. The protein’s pleiotropic mechanism is associated with NLRP3 inflammasome activation, quorum sensing and other mechanisms, and ideal for addressing many complex inflammatory diseases. Improved survival and decreased morbidity have been demonstrated in over 20 animal models of infection, injury, and inflammation, many of which are associated with NLRP3 inflammasome activation.

The Company holds exclusive worldwide rights to technology through Harvard’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital, with over 40 issued patents for inflammatory disease, infection, renal disease and neurologic disease and additional filings in prosecution.

BioAegis’ lead product is currently being studied in a 600-patient global Phase 2 trial for patients with moderate to severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50123C00067.

Studies in additional indications are expected to enter Phase 2 in 2025/2026.

