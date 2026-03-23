Bio-Thera Solutions Announces Further Expansion of Partnership with Intas Pharmaceuticals for BAT2506, a Proposed Biosimilar Referencing Simponi® (golimumab), through Exclusive Commercialization and License Agreement in India

GUANGZHOU, China, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Thera Solutions (688177:SH), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of innovative therapies and biosimilars, today announced a further expansion of its partnership with Intas Pharmaceuticals for BAT2506, a proposed golimumab biosimilar, through an exclusive commercialization and license agreement for India.

BAT2506 is a proposed golimumab biosimilar developed by Bio-Thera. Golimumab is a human IgG1 monoclonal antibody that targets tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-), a pro-inflammatory molecule. Binding of golimumab to TNF- results in reductions in C-reactive protein (CRP), Interleukin 6 (IL-6), Intercellular Adhesion Molecule 1 (ICAM-1), Matrix Metalloproteinase 3 (MMP-3), and Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF), all inflammatory markers. The reference medicine golimumab has been approved in the Canada for several indications, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and ulcerative colitis.

"We are pleased to further expand our partnership with Intas for BAT2506 by now adding Indian commercialization rights to the partnership", said Bert Thomas, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Bio-Thera. "This marks Bio-Thera's first biosimilar partnership for India. Bio-Thera views India as an important growing market with lots of patients that can be helped by BAT2506 and other biosimilars in our pipeline. This is just the beginning of Bio-Thera's efforts to bring innovative therapies to India."

"Expanding our collaboration with Bio‑Thera for BAT2506 strengthens Intas' commitment to increasing access to high‑quality biosimilar therapies in India. By combining Bio‑Thera's development expertise with Intas' strong market presence, we aim to bring trusted immunology treatments to patients while supporting the growing need for advanced biologic options across the country." said Mr. Binish Chudgar, Executive Chairman and Managing Director of Intas Pharmaceuticals

"This collaboration is a strategic addition to our immunology portfolio, reinforcing our focus on partnering for high‑quality, science‑driven biosimilar assets for the Indian market. It strengthens our position in a key therapy area and reflects our commitment to building long‑term, value‑driven alliances that enhance our capabilities and support sustainable portfolio growth" said Mr. Alex Falgas, Global SVP – BD Portfolio & Strategy, Accord Healthcare.

About Bio-Thera Solutions



Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd., a leading innovative, global biopharmaceutical company in Guangzhou, China, is dedicated to researching and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, cardiovascular, eye diseases, and other severe unmet medical needs, as well as biosimilars for existing, branded biologics to treat a range of cancer and autoimmune diseases. As a leader in next generation antibody discovery and engineering, the company has advanced multiple candidates into late-stage development, including six approved products: QLETLI® (adalimumab) and BETAGRIN® (bevifibatide citrate) Injection in China, STARJEMZA® (ustekinumab) in the US and USYMRO® (ustekinumab) in EU, Gotenfia® (golimumab) in EU, TOFIDENCE® (tocilizumab) and AVZIVI® (bevacizumab-tnjn) in the US and in EU, a/k/a POBEVCY® in China. In addition, the company has more than 20 promising candidates in clinical trials, focusing on immuno-oncology in the post-PD-1 era and targeted therapies such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). For more information, please visit www.bio-thera.com/en/ or follow us on X @bio_thera_sol) and WeChat (Bio-Thera).

About Intas Pharmaceuticals



Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a leading vertically integrated pharmaceutical company headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, with group revenues of USD 2.6 billion. Intas has end-to-end capabilities across formulation development, manufacturing and marketing, including API integration, and strong in-house biosimilar capabilities with more than 15 marketed products. The company operates in 85 countries and employs over 22,000 people. For more information, visit www.intaspharma.com

Bio-Thera Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to BAT2506, or the product pipelines in general of Bio-Thera Solutions. Readers are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements include, among others, those containing "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "promising," "potentially," or similar expressions. They reflect the company's current views with respect to future events that are based on what the company believes are reasonable assumptions in view of information currently available to Bio-Thera Solutions, and are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. Actual results and events may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, such as the uncertainties of pre-clinical and clinical studies. Other risks and uncertainties include challenges in obtaining regulatory approvals, manufacturing, marketing, competition, intellectual property, product efficacy or safety, changes in global healthcare situation, changes in the company's financial conditions, and changes to applicable laws and regulations, etc. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date of their initial publication. Unless required by laws or regulations, Bio-Thera Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the company's views or otherwise.

Contact



Bert E. Thomas IV



Phone: +1.410.627.1734



Email: bethomas@bio-thera.com

For Intas Pharmaceuticals:



Suresh Keshwani



AVP – Business Development



suresh_keshwani@intaspharma.com

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SOURCE Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd