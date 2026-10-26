Bio-Thera Announces Promising Clinical Data for BAT8008 in Combination with BAT1308 in First-Line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer at ESMO 2026

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd. (688177.SH), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies and biosimilars, today announced the presentation of clinical data for BAT8008, a TROP2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), in combination with BAT1308, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, at the 2026 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress. Professor Shaodong Hong of Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center delivered a rapid oral presentation highlighting results from the combination regimen in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Further details are available on Bio-Thera's official website.

In the first-line, mutation-negative NSCLC population (N=104), treatment with BAT8008 in combination with BAT1308 achieved an objective response rate (ORR) of 61.2% and a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 12.42 months. In the non-squamous NSCLC subgroup, the ORR was 65.2%, while median PFS had not yet been reached at the time of analysis. The combination demonstrated a manageable safety profile consistent with the known safety characteristics of the individual agents, with no new safety signals identified.

"We are very encouraged by these Phase 2 results evaluating BAT8008 in combination with BAT1308 as a first-line treatment for advanced non-small cell lung cancer", said Shengfeng Li, CEO of Bio-Thera Solutions. "The findings support the potential of this combination approach in First Line NSCLC and reinforce our commitment to advancing innovative oncology therapies for patients with significant unmet medical needs."

Lung cancer remains a major global health challenge, and NSCLC accounts for the majority of lung cancer cases. Patients with advanced NSCLC who lack actionable genomic alterations continue to face significant treatment challenges, despite advances in immunotherapy and chemoimmunotherapy. New treatment strategies that can improve clinical outcomes while maintaining a manageable safety profile remain an important area of oncology research.

TROP2-targeted ADCs combine tumor-directed delivery of cytotoxic payloads with the potential to modulate the tumor microenvironment. When combined with PD-1 blockade, this approach may offer complementary mechanisms of action, providing a rationale for clinical investigation in NSCLC. The clinical findings presented at ESMO 2026 support further evaluation of BAT8008 in combination with BAT1308 as a potential treatment option for patients with NSCLC.

About Bio-Thera Solutions:

Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd., a leading innovative, global biopharmaceutical company in Guangzhou, China, is dedicated to researching and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, cardiovascular, eye diseases, and other severe unmet medical needs, as well as biosimilars for existing, branded biologics to treat a range of cancer and autoimmune diseases. As a leader in next generation antibody discovery and engineering, the company has advanced multiple candidates into late-stage development, including six approved products: QLETLI® (adalimumab) and BETAGRIN® (bevifibatide citrate) Injection in China, STARJEMZA® (ustekinumab) in the US and USYMRO® (ustekinumab) in the EU, TOFIDENCE®/BAT1806 (tocilizumab) and AVZIVI® (bevacizumab-tnjn) in the US and in the EU, a/k/a POBEVCY® in China, and GOTENFIA® (golimumab) in the EU and IMMGOLIS™ (golimumab-sldi) in the US. In addition, the company has more than 20 promising candidates in clinical trials, focusing on immuno-oncology in the post-PD-1 era and targeted therapies such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). For more information, please visit www.bio-thera.com/en/ or follow us on X (@bio_thera_sol) and WeChat (Bio-Thera).

Bio-Thera Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to BAT8008, BAT1308 or the product pipelines in general of Bio-Thera Solutions. Readers are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements include, among others, those containing "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "promising," "potentially," or similar expressions. They reflect the company's current views with respect to future events that are based on what the company believes are reasonable assumptions in view of information currently available to Bio-Thera Solutions, and are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. Actual results and events may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, such as the uncertainties of pre-clinical and clinical studies. Other risks and uncertainties include challenges in obtaining regulatory approvals, manufacturing, marketing, competition, intellectual property, product efficacy or safety, changes in global healthcare situation, changes in the company's financial conditions, and changes to applicable laws and regulations, etc. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date of their initial publication. Unless required by laws or regulations, Bio-Thera Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the company's views or otherwise.

Bio-Thera Contact:



Bert E. Thomas IV



Phone: +1.410.627.1734



Email: bethomas@bio-thera.com

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