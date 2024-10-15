Bio-Rad to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, October 30, 2024

HERCULES, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, will report its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, following the close of the market. Management will discuss these results in a conference call scheduled for 2 PM Pacific Time (5 PM Eastern Time) that day.





To participate, dial 800-579-2543 within the U.S. or 785-424-1789 outside the U.S., access code: BIORAD. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website under “Events & Presentations” at investors.bio-rad.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for up to a year.

