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BIO Asia-Taiwan 2026 Unites 60 Countries, Showcasing Taiwan as a Global Biotech Innovation Partner

July 22, 2026 | 
4 min read

TAIPEI, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIO Asia–Taiwan 2026, Asia's largest biotechnology gathering jointly organized by Taiwan Bio Industry Organization (Taiwan BIO) and the global Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), concluded successfully on 19th of July, setting new benchmarks for participation and international engagement. The event underscored Taiwan's emergence as a globally connected biotechnology hub and a trusted partner to the international biotech industry. The conference also advanced regional collaboration by promoting the development of an Asian biotech ecosystem, fostering exchanges and creating new opportunities for future partnerships and business.

Under the theme "Asian Inspiration, Global Impact", the BIO Asia–Taiwan Exhibition 2026 brought together 22 national delegations, 900 exhibitors, and 2,300 booths, attracting attendees from nearly 60 countries and recording almost 150,000 visits, setting a new record.

BIO Asia–Taiwan Chairman Johnsee Lee noted that Taiwan's strategic location at the heart of the Asia-Pacific, combined with its thriving electronics industry and biotechnology sector, now generating over NT$800 billion (US$25 billion) in annual revenue, has established the country as a biotech hub within Asia. He added that Taiwan's rapidly expanding biotech innovation ecosystem has evolved from being home-grown ("In Taiwan"), to expanding overseas ("From Taiwan"), to currently positioning itself as the global biotech industry's partner of choice ("With Taiwan").

Lee said BIO Asia–Taiwan has successfully evolved from a regional event into one of Asia's leading international biotech conferences, with an industry influence comparable to BIO Europe. This year's conference attracted more than 3,500 biotech professionals, while international attendance and speaker participation reached record highs. BIO Partnering also surpassed 10,000 scheduled meetings, underscoring the event's role as a gateway for global companies seeking R&D collaborations, CDMO contracts, investment opportunities, and licensing partnerships in Asia.

This year's exhibition brought together 16 national pavilions, while the conference hosted 10 regional collaboration forums. In addition, the conference facilitated several international partnerships, including the signing of a Master Service Framework Agreement between Poland's Mabion and Taiwan's KriSan Biotech.

Lee noted that Taiwan's biotech industry, driven largely by SMEs and startups, benefits from flexibility and vitality but faces resource constraints. BIO Asia–Taiwan addressed these challenges through forums on AI, fundraising, CDMO, and ADCs, while connecting Asian companies to exchange resources, build partnerships, and strengthen global collaboration.

BIO Asia–Taiwan's Regional Collaboration Forum brought together global experts to address regional challenges. Participants agreed to form working groups to advance knowledge sharing, develop cooperation frameworks, and address supply chain resilience, funding, clinical trial, and startup incubation challenges to accelerate innovation and international cooperation.

To recognize individuals and organizations making a significant contribution to the industry in Asia, BIO Asia–Taiwan established the BIO Asia Award. Now in its third year, this year's recipients included Professor Masatoshi Hagiwara of Kyoto University, Japan, as the Individual Award winner, and AstraZeneca as the Organization Award recipient.

To support Asia's predominantly SME-driven biotech sector, the Investment Summit brought together more than 100 international investors, venture capital firms, and financial institutions. The summit again played a major role in facilitating connections between companies and investors, and has become a highlight of BIO Asia–Taiwan. The Taiwan Stock Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing also introduced their biotech listing frameworks and market advantages, helping companies explore different fundraising options and growth opportunities.

Lee stated that the success of BIO Asia–Taiwan 2026 goes beyond record-breaking numbers. Through exhibitions, forums, business matchmaking, and cross-border collaborations, the event has expanded Taiwan's global connections while showcasing its healthcare advances, the innovation capabilities and efficiency of its biotech SMEs, and its role as a trusted global partner. He added that the conference has generated a snowball effect of growing influence and will continue to enhance Taiwan's visibility and impact in Asia and within the worldwide biotech community.

www.bioasiataiwan.com

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SOURCE Taiwan Bio Industry Organization

Asia Events BIO
Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO)
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