Bicycle Therapeutics Announces Oral and Poster Presentations at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, England & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a pharmaceutical company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced an oral presentation and multiple poster presentations across five abstracts at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place May 29–June 2 in Chicago.

Presentation Details:

Title: Interim analysis results from Duravelo-2: Zelenectide pevedotin (zele; BT8009) + pembrolizumab in patients (pts) with previously untreated locally advanced/metastatic urothelial carcinoma (la/mUC)

Type: Rapid Oral Abstract Session

Session: Genitourinary Cancer – Kidney and Bladder

Date and Time: Monday, June 1, 8:30-8:36 a.m. CT

Abstract Number: 4516

Lead Author: Yohann Loriot, M.D., Institute Gustave Roussy

Title: Interim analysis results from Duravelo-2: zelenectide pevedotin (zele; BT8009) in patients (pts) with previously treated locally advanced/metastatic urothelial carcinoma (la/mUC)

Type: Poster Session

Session: Genitourinary Cancer – Kidney and Bladder

Date and Time: Sunday, May 31, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. CT

Abstract Number: 4566

Lead Author: Dan Petrylak, M.D., Yale School of Medicine

Title: Zelenectide pevedotin (BT8009) monotherapy in previously treated metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC): Update on Duravelo-1

Type: Poster Session

Session: Genitourinary Cancer – Kidney and Bladder

Date and Time: Sunday, May 31, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. CT

Abstract Number: 4563

Lead Author: Oscar Reig Torras, M.D., Hospital Clínic de Barcelona

Title: Zelenectide pevedotin (BT8009) plus pembrolizumab in 1L cisplatin-ineligible locally advanced/metastatic urothelial carcinoma: Update on Duravelo-1 B7

Type: Poster Session

Session: Genitourinary Cancer – Kidney and Bladder

Date and Time: Sunday, May 31, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. CT

Abstract Number: 4564

Lead Author: Ignacio Duran, M.D., Hospital Universitario Marqués de Valdecilla

Title: Identify optimized dosage for zelenectide pevedotin in locally advanced/metastatic urothelial carcinoma (la/mUC) using quantitative analyses

Type: Poster Session

Session: Genitourinary Cancer – Kidney and Bladder

Date and Time: Sunday, May 31, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. CT

Abstract Number: 4567

Lead Author: Yasong Lu, Ph.D., Bicycle Therapeutics

The presentations will be made available in the Publications section of the Bicycle Therapeutics website on the morning of each session.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycle® molecules, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle molecules are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycle molecules attractive candidates for drug development. The company is evaluating nuzefatide pevedotin, formerly BT5528, a Bicycle® Drug Conjugate (BDC®) targeting EphA2, a historically undruggable target; a pipeline of other bicycle-based conjugate molecules, including Bicycle® Radioconjugates (BRC®) for radiopharmaceutical use; zelenectide pevedotin (formerly BT8009), a BDC® targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen; BT7480, a Bicycle Tumor-Targeted Immune Cell Agonist® (Bicycle TICA®) targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and, through various partnerships, is exploring the use of Bicycle® technology to develop therapies for diseases in additional therapeutic areas.

Bicycle Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, Mass. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

Investors:

Matthew DeYoung

Argot Partners

ir@bicycletx.com

212-600-1902

Media:

Argot Partners

media@bicycletx.com