Press Releases

Beta Bionics to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 29, 2025

July 3, 2025 
IRVINE, Calif., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beta Bionics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBNX), a pioneering leader in the development of advanced diabetes management solutions, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results after the financial markets close on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. Management will host a conference call and concurrent webcast on the same day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time).

The link to the webcast will be available on the Company’s website in the “Investors—Events & Presentations” section at https://investors.betabionics.com, and will be archived there for future replay. To access the live call by phone, please use the following link, which will provide you with dial-in details and a personal pin: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIc649100069fd4629a4ed5bf4826b8acb.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of innovative solutions to improve the health and quality of life of insulin-requiring people with diabetes (PWD) by utilizing advanced adaptive closed-loop algorithms to simplify and improve the treatment of their disease. The iLet Bionic Pancreas is the first FDA-cleared insulin delivery device that autonomously determines every insulin dose and offers the potential to substantially improve overall outcomes across broad populations of PWD. To learn more, visit www.betabionics.com.

Investor Relations:
Blake Beber
Head of Investor Relations
ir@betabionics.com

Media and Public Relations:
Karen Hynes
Vice President of Marketing
media@betabionics.com

Source: Beta Bionics, Inc.


