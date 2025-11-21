BeOne Medicines Showcases Leadership in B-cell Malignancies at ASH 2025

BRUKINSA now demonstrates best-in-class sustained efficacy and long-term benefit with a favorable safety profile over more than six years of follow-up data in treatment-naïve and R/R CLL

First results from Phase 1/2 sonrotoclax monotherapy study will demonstrate notable speed and depth of clinical responses in patients with R/R MCL, a rare, aggressive cancer

New efficacy and safety data will highlight the benefits of potential first-in-class BTK degrader BGB-16673 in patients across multiple hematological malignancies

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ONC #BeOne--BeOne Medicines Ltd. (Nasdaq: ONC; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, advances its vision to become the world’s leading oncology company with extensive new data from its differentiated hematology portfolio at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in Orlando, Florida, December 6-9. Nearly 50 abstracts have been accepted, including six oral presentations, featuring the company’s three transformative approved and investigational hematology assets – BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA® (zanubrutinib), BCL2 inhibitor sonrotoclax, and BTK degrader BGB-16673.

Key presentations include:

SEQUOIA: BRUKINSA demonstrated sustained overall survival (84%; 88% after COVID adjustment) and landmark progression-free survival (PFS) superiority vs bendamustine + rituximab with an estimated 74% PFS at 6 years in treatment-naïve chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) (Poster Presentation: 2129)

demonstrated sustained overall survival (84%; 88% after COVID adjustment) and landmark progression-free survival (PFS) superiority vs bendamustine + rituximab with an estimated 74% PFS at 6 years in treatment-naïve chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) (Poster Presentation: 2129) ALPINE: Post-hoc analysis from Phase 3 study of BRUKINSA versus ibrutinib in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) CLL/SLL, using longitudinal patient-reported outcomes (PRO) (Oral Presentation: 711)

Post-hoc analysis from Phase 3 study of versus ibrutinib in patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) CLL/SLL, using longitudinal patient-reported outcomes (PRO) (Oral Presentation: 711) BGB-11417-201: Phase 1/2 study of sonrotoclax in patients with R/R mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) previously treated with a BTK inhibitor (Oral Presentation: 663)

Phase 1/2 study of in patients with R/R mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) previously treated with a BTK inhibitor (Oral Presentation: 663) BGB-11417-101: Updated safety and efficacy results, including undetectable minimal residual disease (uMRD) data, from ongoing Phase 1/1b study of sonrotoclax plus BRUKINSA in treatment-naïve CLL/SLL (Poster Presentation: 3891)

Updated safety and efficacy results, including undetectable minimal residual disease (uMRD) data, from ongoing Phase 1/1b study of in treatment-naïve CLL/SLL (Poster Presentation: 3891) CaDAnCe-101: Updated efficacy and safety results of BGB-16673 in patients with R/R CLL/SLL and R/R Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM) (Oral Presentation: 85; Poster Presentation: 3583)

“Our data at ASH 2025 raises the bar for patient and physician expectations of what’s possible. Our long-term data drives confidence in duration of response in CLL treatment decisions,” said Lai Wang, Ph.D., Global Head of R&D at BeOne. “Six-year SEQUOIA and long-term extension data from patients originally enrolled in ALPINE cement BRUKINSA’s role as the backbone of CLL therapy, and our three innovative B-cell treatment modalities of BTK inhibition, BCL2 inhibition, and BTK degradation have the potential to advance options that evolve with patient needs across all stages of disease.”

Additional highlights include:

Never-before-presented clinical data from BeOne’s emerging pipeline will also be shared at the meeting, including in new combinations and disease areas.

BGB-11417-101: Results from Phase 1/1b study: MRD-guided therapy of sonrotoclax plus obinutuzumab in patients with treatment-naïve CLL/SLL (Oral Presentation: 793) Initial results of treatment with sonrotoclax plus BRUKINSA plus obinutuzumab in patients with treatment-naïve CLL/SLL (Poster Presentation: 3890)

Results from Phase 1/1b study: BGB-11417-202: Phase 2 study of sonrotoclax monotherapy in patients with R/R CLL/SLL (Poster Presentation: 5666)

Phase 2 study of monotherapy in patients with R/R CLL/SLL (Poster Presentation: 5666) BGB-11417-105: Initial results from Phase 1b/2 study of sonrotoclax plus carfilzomib and dexamethasone in patients with t(11;14)-positive R/R multiple myeloma (Oral Presentation: 102)

Initial results from Phase 1b/2 study of plus carfilzomib and dexamethasone in patients with t(11;14)-positive R/R multiple myeloma (Oral Presentation: 102) CaDAnCe-101 Preliminary results from the ongoing Phase 1 study of BGB-16673 in patients with R/R Richter’s transformation (Poster Presentation: 3895)

Ongoing clinical data from BRUKINSA continue to demonstrate clinically meaningful benefit for patients with CLL/SLL.

SEQUOIA Arm D: Single-arm study of BRUKINSA plus venetoclax in patients with first-line CLL/SLL, with del(17p) and/or TP53 mutation or without both (Poster Presentation: 5669)

Single-arm study of plus venetoclax in patients with first-line CLL/SLL, with del(17p) and/or TP53 mutation or without both (Poster Presentation: 5669) ALPINE thru LTE1: Up to 6 years of follow-up of patients with R/R CLL/SLL who were originally randomized to receive BRUKINSA as part of the ALPINE study and continued BRUKINSA treatment in a long-term extension study (LTE-1) (Poster Presentation: 2123)

Presentations also include data leveraging real-world evidence and validated modeling approaches to refine understanding of real-world experience and outcomes achieved with covalent BTK inhibitors.

Outcomes research: A model analysis of number needed to treat (NNT) estimates that treating patients with BRUKINSA instead of ibrutinib for CLL could potentially prevent approximately 255 cardiac deaths in the second-line or later (2L+) setting and 266 in the first-line (1L) setting over a 10-year period. (Abstract Number: 13636) Model evaluating BRUKINSA vs other covalent BTK inhibitors in R/R CLL and the number of patients needed to treat to avoid progression or death (Poster Presentation: 4553) Observational study examining patient-reported outcomes in U.S. patients with CLL/SLL and treated with BRUKINSA or acalabrutinib in the community oncology setting (Poster Presentation: 2768)



“In CLL, selecting the right therapy for the right patient at the right time is essential, and continuous treatment with BTK inhibitors like BRUKINSA has become central to achieving enduring disease control,” said Dany Habr, M.D., Senior Vice President and Head of Medical Affairs, North America & International Markets at BeOne. “Emerging data from real-world settings suggest that BRUKINSA may offer a more manageable side effect profile, including for symptoms such as fatigue, pain, headache – further supporting its role as the BTKi of choice.”

BeOne Presentations at ASH 2025 (organized chronologically by asset)

BRUKINSA: The backbone of the hematology franchise

Abstract Title Presentation Details Lead Author Final analysis of the randomized Phase 2 ROSEWOOD study of zanubrutinib + obinutuzumab vs obinutuzumab monotherapy in patients with R/R follicular lymphoma Oral Presentation: 227 Session Title: Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom's, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: FL and WM Session Date/Time: December 6, 2025, 2:00-3:30 PM EST Pier Luigi Zinzani Sustained efficacy of zanubrutinib vs bendamustine + rituximab in treatment- naïve CLL/SLL with continued favorable survival in non-randomized patients with del(17p): 6-year follow-up in the Phase 3 SEQUOIA study Poster Presentation: 2129 Session Title: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster I Session Date/Time: December 6, 2025, 5:30-7:30 PM EST Constantine S. Tam Long-term results of patients receiving zanubrutinib in the Phase 3 ALPINE study confirm sustained benefit of zanubrutinib in patients with R/R CLL/SLL: Up to 6 years of follow-up with the long-term extension Poster Presentation: 2123 Session Title: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster I Session Date/Time: December 6, 2025, 5:30-7:30 PM EST Constantine S. Tam Symptom-based progression-free survival as a clinically relevant and patient-centric endpoint in CLL/SLL: Results from the ALPINE trial Oral Presentation: 711 Session Title: Outcomes Research: Lymphoid Malignancies Excluding Plasma Cell Disorders: Quality of Life and Supportive Care in Lymphoid Malignancies Session Date/Time: December 7, 2025, 4:30-6:00 PM EST Jennifer R. Brown Progression-free survival in patients with low health-related quality of life treated with zanubrutinib versus ibrutinib monotherapy: Post-hoc analysis of the ALPINE trial Poster Presentation: 6275 Session Title: Outcomes Research: Lymphoid Malignancies Excluding Plasma Cell Disorders: Quality of Life and Supportive Care in Lymphoid Malignancies Session Date/Time: December 8, 2025, 6:00-8:00 PM EST Loic Ysebaert Zanubrutinib + venetoclax for treatment-naïve CLL/SLL, including patients with del(17p) and/or TP53 mutation and unmutated immunoglobulin heavy-chain variable status: 3-year results from SEQUOIA arm D Poster Presentation: 5669 Session Title: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III Session Date/Time: December 8, 2025, 6:00-8:00 PM EST Mazyar Shadman Evaluation of factors from established prognostic models in patients with CLL treated with zanubrutinib: A post-hoc analysis of two Phase 3 studies (SEQUOIA and ALPINE) Poster Presentation: 5681 Session Title: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III Session Date/Time: December 8, 2025, 6:00-8:00 PM EST Inhye Ahn Zanubrutinib is well tolerated and effective in acalabrutinib-intolerant patients with B-cell malignancies: A long-term follow-up Poster Presentation: 5663 Session Title: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III Session Date/Time: December 8, 2025, 6:00-8:00 PM EST Mazyar Shadman Single-arm, open-label, multicenter study of the BTKi zanubrutinib in patients with CD79B-mutated R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Poster Presentation: 3684 Session Title: Aggressive Lymphomas: Targeted and Pharmacologic Therapies: Poster II Session Date/Time: December 7, 2025, 6:00-8:00 PM EST Li Wang

Sonrotoclax: Potential best-in-class next-generation BCL2 inhibitor

Abstract Title Presentation Details Lead Author Initial Phase 1b/2 study results with sonrotoclax in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone in patients with t(11;14)-positive R/R multiple myeloma Oral Presentation: 102 Session Title: Multiple Myeloma: Pharmacologic Therapies: Advancing the Standard: Improving Myeloma Treatment through Diagnosis, Maintenance and Relapse Session Date/Time: December 6, 2025, 10:45-11:00 AM EST Hang Quach A Phase 3, randomized, open-label, multicenter study of sonrotoclax plus anti-CD20 antibody therapies vs venetoclax plus rituximab in patients with R/R CLL/SLL (CLL-RR1/CELESTIAL-RRCLL) Trial-in-progress Poster Presentation: 2137 Session Title: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster I Session Date/Time: December 6, 2025, 5:30-7:30 PM EST Othman Al-Sawaf Sonrotoclax monotherapy in patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma previously treated with BTKi: Early results from a Phase 1/2 study Oral Presentation: 663 Session Title: Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom's, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological - Novel Treatments for and Insights into Mantle Cell Lymphoma Session Date/Time: December 7, 2025, 4:30-6:00 PM EST Michael Wang Frontline treatment of sonrotoclax and zanubrutinib for CLL/SLL demonstrates high undetectable minimal residual disease rates with favorable tolerability: Updated data from BGB-11417-101, an ongoing Phase 1/1b study Poster Presentation: 3891 Session Title: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II Session Date/Time: December 7, 2025, 6:00-8:00 PM EST Constantine S. Tam Zanubrutinib + obinutuzumab + sonrotoclax in patients with treatment-naïve CLL/SLL: Initial results from an ongoing Phase 1/1b study, BGB-11417-101 Poster Presentation: 3890 Session Title: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II Session Date/Time: December 7, 2025, 6:00-8:00 PM EST Jacob D. Soumerai MRD-guided therapy of sonrotoclax + obinutuzumab in patients with treatment-naive CLL: Initial results from an ongoing Phase 1/1b study, BGB-11417-101 Oral Presentation: 793 Session Title: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: MRD Guided Therapy and Emergence of Resistance Session Date/Time: December 8, 2025, 10:30 AM-12:00 PM EST Marc S. Hoffmann Primary analysis of a multicenter, open-label, Phase 2 study of sonrotoclax monotherapy in patients with R/R CLL/SLL Poster Presentation: 5666 Session Title: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III Session Date/Time: December 8, 2025, 6:00-8:00 PM EST Shuhua Yi

BGB-16673: Potential first-in-class BTK protein degrader

Abstract Title Presentation Details Lead Author Updated efficacy and safety results of the BTK degrader BGB-16673 in patients with R/R CLL/SLL from the ongoing Phase 1 CaDAnCe-101 study Oral Presentation: 85 Session Title: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Treatment of CLL in Relapse and in Richter Transformation Session Date/Time: December 6, 2025, 9:30-11:00 AM EST Inhye E. Ahn CaDAnCe-104, an ongoing, open-label, Phase 1b/2 master protocol study of BTK degrader BGB-16673 in combination with other agents in patients with R/R B-cell malignancies Trial-in-Progress Poster Presentation: 1839 Session Title: Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom's, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster I Session Date/Time: December 6, 2025, 5:30-7:30 PM EST Chan Y. Cheah Updated efficacy and safety results of the BTK degrader BGB-16673 in patients with R/R indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma from the ongoing Phase 1 CaDAnCe-101 study Poster Presentation: 3584 Session Title: Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom's, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II Session Date/Time: December 7, 2025, 6:00-8:00 PM EST Romain Guièze Preliminary efficacy and safety of the BTK BGB-16673 in patients with R/R Richter transformation: Results from the ongoing Phase 1 CaDAnCe-101 study Poster Presentation: 3895 Session Title: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II Session Date/Time: December 7, 2025, 6:00-8:00 PM EST Meghan C. Thompson Updated efficacy and safety results of the BTK BGB-16673 in patients with R/R Waldenström macroglobulinemia from the ongoing Phase 1 CaDAnCe-101 study Poster Presentation: 3583 Session Title: Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom's, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II Session Date/Time: December 7, 2025, 6:00-8:00 PM EST Constantine S. Tam CaDAnCe-304, a Phase 3, open-label, randomized study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of BTK degrader BGB-16673 compared with pirtobrutinib in patients with R/R CLL/SLL Trial-in-progress Poster Presentation: 5691 Session Title: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III Session Date/Time: December 8, 2025, 6:00-8:00 PM EST Meghan C. Thompson

Other hematology assets: BGB-21447, next-generation BCL2 inhibitor

Abstract Title Presentation Details Lead Author Preliminary results from a Phase 1/1b first-in-human study of BGB-21447, a next-generation BCL2 inhibitor, in patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma Poster Presentation: 1910 Session Title: Aggressive Lymphomas: Targeted and Pharmacologic Therapies: Poster I Session Date/Time: December 6, 2025, 5:30-7:30 PM EST Fei Li

Integrative evidence generation and health economics related to BRUKINSA

Abstract Title Presentation Details Lead Author Matching-Adjusted Indirect Comparison Indirect comparison of efficacy of zanubrutinib vs ibrutinib for the treatment of R/R MCL Poster Presentation: 5365 Session Title: Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom's, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster III Session Date/Time: December 8, 2025, 6:00-8:00 PM EST Toby A. Eyre A matching-adjusted indirect comparison of zanubrutinib vs venetoclax + ibrutinib in treatment-naive CLL Abstract Number: 7756 Talha Munir Health Economic and Outcomes Research Outcomes during BTKi treatment for CLL: Insights from remote therapeutic monitoring Poster Presentation: 2768 Session Title: Outcomes Research: Lymphoid Malignancies Excluding Plasma Cell Disorders: Poster I Session Date/Time: December 6, 2025, 5:30-7:30 PM EST Gurjyot Doshi Number needed to treat to avoid progression or death: Zanubrutinib vs other covalent BTKis in R/R CLL Poster Presentation: 4553 Session Title: Outcomes Research: Lymphoid Malignancies Excluding Plasma Cell Disorders: Poster II Session Date/Time: December 7, 2025, 6:00-8:00 PM EST Mazyar Shadman Estimated cardiac deaths associated with treating CLL with ibrutinib versus zanubrutinib in the United States Abstract Number: 13636 Jennifer R. Brown Number of patients needed to treat to prevent one atrial fibrillation event with zanubrutinib versus ibrutinib and acalabrutinib in B-cell malignancies Abstract Number: 14445 Talha Munir Number of cardiac deaths associated with ibrutinib versus zanubrutinib for the treatment of CLL: A European risk-based estimation Abstract Number: 14028 Talha Munir Real-World Evidence Mediators of racial and ethnic inequities in access to front-line therapies for CLL in the United States: A real-world evidence study Poster Presentation: 2720 Session Title: Outcomes Research: Lymphoid Malignancies Excluding Plasma Cell Disorders: Poster I Session Date/Time: December 6, 2025, 5:30-7:30 PM EST Jacqueline C. Barrientos Real-world treatment patterns and biomarker utilization among patients aged ≥65 years with CLL/SLL from 2020 to 2024 Poster Presentation: 2723 Session Title: Outcomes Research: Lymphoid Malignancies Excluding Plasma Cell Disorders: Poster I Session Date/Time: December 6, 2025, 5:30-7:30 PM EST Paul Hampel Chemo ± immunotherapy remains utilized for CLL in the real-world practice: Unmet needs, treatment patterns, and age disparities in the United States Poster Presentation: 2762 Session Title: Outcomes Research: Lymphoid Malignancies Excluding Plasma Cell Disorders: Poster I Session Date/Time: December 6, 2025, 5:30-7:30 PM EST Javier Pinilla-Ibarz Impact of testing for genetic markers on treatment selection and clinical outcomes among patients with CLL Poster Presentation: 3894 Session Title: Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II Session Date/Time: December 7, 2025, 6:00-8:00 PM EST Brian Koffman Treatment patterns and outcomes among patients treated with second-generation BTK inhibitors in CLL Poster Presentation: 4528 Session Title: Outcomes Research: Lymphoid Malignancies Excluding Plasma Cell Disorders: Poster II Session Date/Time: December 7, 2025, 6:00-8:00 PM EST Aryan Ayat Changes in real-world treatment patterns over time by patient characteristics and time burden of treatment in CLL/SLL Poster Presentation: 6283 Session Title: Outcomes Research: Lymphoid Malignancies Excluding Plasma Cell Disorders: Poster III Session Date/Time: December 8, 2025, 6:00-8:00 PM EST Mengyang Di Real-world treatment patterns and patient characteristics of venetoclax combination time-limited therapy for CLL Poster Presentation: 6317 Session Title: Outcomes Research: Lymphoid Malignancies Excluding Plasma Cell Disorders: Poster III Session Date/Time: December 8, 2025, 6:00-8:00 PM EST Jing-Zhou Hou Real-world treatment utilization, sequencing, and outcomes in mantle cell lymphoma: Emerging treatment patterns in the United States Abstract Number: 13378 Alvaro Alencar Real-world zanubrutinib treatment patterns in CLL/SLL among a curated sample of US community oncology patients with prior acalabrutinib therapy Abstract Number: 8798 Jing-Zhou Hou Incidence of cardiac-related deaths among patients aged ≥65 years with B-cell malignancies treated with ibrutinib Abstract Number: 7341 Ryan Jacobs Real-world CLL-specific biomarker testing patterns and frontline treatment patterns in patients with CLL/small lymphocytic lymphoma Abstract Number: 7773 Timothy Reynolds Real-world CLL/SLL treatment patterns at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute among patients receiving zanubrutinib immediately following prior BTKi therapy Abstract Number: 13894 Amanda Warner Patient Preference Patient preferences and factors affecting patient treatment decisions for CLL in Japan Poster Presentation: 4406 Session Title: Health Services and Quality Improvement: Lymphoid Malignancies: Poster II Session Date/Time: December 7, 2025, 6:00-8:00 PM EST Sikander Ailawadhi Evaluating patient preferences for CLL in Korea: A discrete choice experiment Abstract Number: 4019 Byung Woo Yoon Systemic Literature Review Patients with high-risk features in mantle cell lymphoma: A systematic literature review of clinical trials and real-world studies Abstract Number: 14130 Christine E. Ryan

About Sonrotoclax (BGB-11417)

Sonrotoclax is a next-generation and potentially best-in-class investigational B-cell lymphoma 2 (BCL2) inhibitor with a unique pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile. Studies in the lab and during early drug development have shown that sonrotoclax is a highly potent and specific BCL2 inhibitor with a short half-life and no drug accumulation. Sonrotoclax has shown promising clinical activity across a range of B-cell malignancies and is in development as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutics, including BRUKINSA. Notably, in early clinical trials, sonrotoclax plus BRUKINSA has demonstrated rapid and unprecedented undetectable minimal residual disease (uMRD) rates in treatment-naïve patients with CLL. To date, more than 2,200 patients have been enrolled across the broad global development program.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for sonrotoclax for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). In addition, the FDA has granted sonrotoclax Fast Track Designation for MCL and Waldenström macroglobulinemia, as well as Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of adult patients with MCL, WM, multiple myeloma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

About BGB-16673

BGB-16673 is a potential first-in-class Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) protein degrader and is the most advanced protein degrader in the clinic, with nearly 800 patients dosed to date in an extensive global clinical development program. This program includes three randomized Phase 3 trials in R/R CLL, including the head-to-head Phase 3 trial versus pirtobrutinib which began enrolling in Q4 2025. Originating from BeOne’s chimeric degradation activation compound (CDAC) platform, BGB-16673 is designed to promote the degradation, or breakdown, of both wildtype and mutant forms of BTK, including those that commonly result in resistance to BTK inhibitors in patients who experience progressive disease.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track Designation to BGB-16673 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL), and adult patients with R/R mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). Additionally, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted BGB-16673 PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) designation for the treatment of patients with Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia (WM) previously treated with a BTK inhibitor.

About BRUKINSA® (zanubrutinib)

BRUKINSA is an orally available, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) designed to deliver complete and sustained inhibition of the BTK protein by optimizing bioavailability, half-life, and selectivity.

