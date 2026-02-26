BeOne Medicines Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results, Highlighting Global Success of BRUKINSA and Foundational Oncology Leadership

Total global revenues of $1.5 billion and $5.3 billion for the fourth quarter and full year, increases of 33% and 40% from the prior-year periods

Global BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib) revenues of $1.1 billion and $3.9 billion for the fourth quarter and full year, increases of 38% and 49% from the prior-year periods

Diluted GAAP Earnings per American Depository Share (ADS) of $0.58 and $2.53 for the fourth quarter and full year; non-GAAP diluted Earnings per ADS of $1.95 and $8.09 for the fourth quarter and full year

Full year 2026 total revenue guidance of $6.2 billion to $6.4 billion

“These strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 underscore our continued evolution as a global oncology leader with durable competitive advantages in clinical development and manufacturing and one of the industry’s deepest and most differentiated pipelines,” said John V. Oyler, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO at BeOne. “BRUKINSA has firmly established itself as the global leader in the BTK inhibitor class, distinguished by broad regulatory approvals, expanding geographic reach, strong physician adoption, and unmatched long-term efficacy and safety data in CLL. At the same time, we are securing new indications and expanded reimbursement for TEVIMBRA across key markets worldwide. With our late-stage, foundational hematology assets nearing commercialization and a robust solid tumor portfolio delivering encouraging data, we are well positioned to extend our leadership and drive the next phase of sustainable global growth.”

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars full year GAAP amounts audited, all other amounts unaudited)

Fourth Quarter Full Year 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Net product revenues $ 1,476,442 $ 1,118,035 32 % $ 5,282,061 $ 3,779,546 40 % Other revenue $ 21,728 $ 9,789 122 % $ 60,972 $ 30,695 99 % Total revenue $ 1,498,170 $ 1,127,824 33 % $ 5,343,033 $ 3,810,241 40 % GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 185,035 $ (79,425 ) 333 % $ 447,136 $ (568,199 ) 179 % Adjusted income from operations* $ 344,476 $ 78,603 338 % $ 1,099,962 $ 45,356 2325 % GAAP net income (loss) $ 66,502 $ (151,881 ) 144 % $ 286,933 $ (644,786 ) 145 % Adjusted net income (loss)* $ 224,979 $ 16,101 1297 % $ 917,601 $ (54,919 ) 1771 % GAAP basic earnings (loss) per ADS $ 0.60 $ (1.43 ) 142 % $ 2.63 $ (6.12 ) 143 % Adjusted basic earnings (loss) per ADS* $ 2.03 $ 0.15 1253 % $ 8.41 $ (0.52 ) 1717 % GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per ADS $ 0.58 $ (1.43 ) 141 % $ 2.53 $ (6.12 ) 141 % Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per ADS* $ 1.95 $ 0.15 1200 % $ 8.09 $ (0.52 ) 1656 % Free Cash Flow* $ 379,825 $ (17,320 ) 2293 % $ 941,741 $ (633,294 ) 249 %

* For an explanation of our use of non-GAAP financial measures refer to the “Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section later in this press release and for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measures, see the table at the end of this press release.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Product Revenue, which represents 99% of total revenue, totaled $1.5 billion and $5.3 billion for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, representing growth of 32% and 40%, compared to the prior-year periods.

BRUKINSA: Global sales totaled $1.1 billion and $3.9 billion the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, representing growth of 38% and 49%, compared to the prior-year periods; U.S. sales of BRUKINSA totaled $845 million and $2.8 billion in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, representing growth of 37% and 45%, compared to the prior-year periods.

TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab): Global sales totaled $182 million and $737 million, in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, representing growth of 18% and 19%, compared to the prior-year periods.

Amgen in-licensed products: Global sales totaled $112 million and $486 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, representing growth of 11% and 33%, compared to prior-year periods.

Gross Margin as a percentage of global product sales for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 was 90.4% and 87.3%, compared to 85.6% and 84.3%, in the prior-year periods on a GAAP basis. On an adjusted basis, which does not include depreciation and amortization, gross margin as a percentage of global product sales increased to 90.7% and 87.8% for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, compared to 87.4% and 85.5%, in the prior-year periods.

Operating Expenses

The following table summarizes operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 2024:

GAAP Non-GAAP (in thousands, except percentages) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 % Change Q4 2025 Q4 2024 % Change Research and development $ 615,423 $ 542,012 14 % $ 544,823 $ 474,874 15 % Selling, general and administrative $ 555,290 $ 504,677 10 % $ 471,468 $ 433,059 9 % Total operating expenses $ 1,170,713 $ 1,046,689 12 % $ 1,016,291 $ 907,933 12 %

The following table summarizes operating expenses for the full year 2025 and 2024:

GAAP Non-GAAP (in thousands, except percentages) FY 2025 FY 2024 % Change FY 2025 FY 2024 % Change Research and development $ 2,145,868 $ 1,953,295 10 % $ 1,855,979 $ 1,668,368 11 % Selling, general and administrative $ 2,081,489 $ 1,831,056 14 % $ 1,743,118 $ 1,549,864 12 % Total operating expenses $ 4,227,357 $ 3,784,351 12 % $ 3,599,097 $ 3,218,232 12 %

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses increased for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 compared to the prior-year periods on both a GAAP and adjusted basis. Upfront fees and milestone payments related to in-process R&D for in-licensed assets totaled nil and $0.7 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, compared to $63 million and $114 million in the prior-year periods.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses increased for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 compared to the prior-year periods on both a GAAP and adjusted basis. SG&A expenses as a percentage of product sales were 38% and 39% for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, compared to 45% and 48% in the prior-year periods.

Net Income/(Loss) and Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Share

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 was $67 million and $287 million, an increase of $218 million and $932 million, over the prior-year periods, primarily attributable to revenue growth and improved operating leverage. Included within GAAP net income for full year 2025 were $76 million of equity investment impairment charges, $25 million of non-recurring tax expenses and $20 million of timing related tax expenses in certain jurisdictions, which were primarily incurred in the fourth quarter.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.05 and $0.04 per share and $0.60 and $0.58 per American Depositary Share (ADS), compared to basic loss of $0.11 per share and $1.43 per ADS in the prior-year period. For the full year of 2025, basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.20 and $0.19 per share and $2.63 and $2.53 per ADS, compared to basic loss of $0.47 per share and $6.12 per ADS in the prior-year period.

Free Cash Flow for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $380 million, representing an increase of $397 million over the prior-year period. For the full year of 2025, free cash flow was $942 million, representing an increase of $1.6 billion over the prior-year period.

For further details on BeOne’s 2025 Financial Statements, please see BeOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Full Year 2026 Guidance

BeOne’s financial guidance is summarized below:

FY 20261 Total revenue $6.2 - $6.4 billion GAAP gross margin % High-80% range GAAP operating expenses2 (combined R&D and SG&A) $4.7 - $4.9 billion GAAP operating income2 $700 - $800 million Non-GAAP operating income2,3 $1.4 - $1.5 billion

1 Assumes January 1, 2026 foreign exchange rates. 2 Does not assume any potential new, material business development activity or unusual/non-recurring items. 3 Non-GAAP operating income is a financial measure that excludes from the corresponding GAAP measure costs related to share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense. Guidance assumes that Non-GAAP expenses track overall expense growth.

BeOne’s total revenue guidance for full year 2026 of $6.2 billion to $6.4 billion includes expectations for strong revenue growth driven by BRUKINSA’s U.S. leadership position and continued global expansion in both Europe and other important rest of world markets. Gross margin percentage is expected to be in the high-80% range and includes the impact of product mix and a full year of 2026 productivity improvements. Guidance for combined operating expenses on a GAAP basis includes expectations of investment to support growth in both commercial and research at a pace that continues to deliver meaningful operating leverage.

The Company is providing the following additional guidance on items impacting net income and earnings per ADS:

Other income (expense) : estimated range of $25 million to $50 million in expense, includes interest amortization from Royalty Pharma arrangement.

: estimated range of $25 million to $50 million in expense, includes interest amortization from Royalty Pharma arrangement. Income tax outlook : earnings may provide sufficient positive evidence to reverse certain valuation allowances in 2026, resulting in a material tax benefit when recognized; the timing and magnitude of a potential reversal is uncertain; prior to reversal, income tax expense should trend with earnings per historical relationship.

: earnings may provide sufficient positive evidence to reverse certain valuation allowances in 2026, resulting in a material tax benefit when recognized; the timing and magnitude of a potential reversal is uncertain; prior to reversal, income tax expense should trend with earnings per historical relationship. Diluted ADS outstanding: the Company expects diluted ADSs outstanding of approximately 118 million.

Fourth Quarter Business Highlights

Core Marketed Products

BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib)

Presented 6-year landmark results from the Phase 3 SEQUOIA trial and long-term results from the Phase 3 ALPINE trial at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, confirming sustained benefit for the treatment of adult patients with treatment-naïve (TN) and relapsed or refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), respectively.

Sonrotoclax (BCL2 inhibitor)

Received first global approvals in China for the treatment of adult patients with: R/R mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least two systemic therapies, including a Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor; and R/R CLL/SLL who have previously received at least one systemic therapy, including a BTK inhibitor.

Granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) priority review for the treatment of adult patients with R/R MCL.

Submitted Marketing Authorization Application in the European Union for the treatment of adult patients with R/R MCL.

Enrolled first subject in Phase 3 trial in combination with BRUKINSA as a fixed-duration regimen versus acalabrutinib plus venetoclax for the treatment of adult patients with TN CLL.

TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab)

Presented full results in partnership with Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Zymeworks from the HERIZON-GEA-01 trial in combination with ZIIHERA (zanidatamab) and chemotherapy, demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival versus trastuzumab plus chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA).

Select Clinical-Stage Programs

Hematology

BGB-16673 (BTK chimeric degradation activation compound (CDAC)): Presented results at ASH from the Phase 1 CaDAnCe-101 trial for the treatment of adult patients with R/R CLL.

Breast and Gynecologic Cancers

BG-75202 (KAT6A/B inhibitor): Initiated first in human study.

BG-75908 (CDK2 CDAC): Initiated first in human study.

Lung Cancer

BG-C0902 (EGFRxMETxMET antibody-drug conjugate): Initiated first in human study.

Gastrointestinal Cancers

BGB-B2033 (GPC3x41BB bispecific antibody): Granted FDA Fast Track Designation for the treatment of adult patients with hepatocellular carcinoma who experience disease progression on or after post-systemic therapy.

Anticipated R&D Milestones

Programs Milestones Timing BRUKINSA • Phase 3 MANGROVE trial interim analysis in combination with rituximab versus bendustamine plus rituximab for the treatment of adult patients with first-line MCL. 1H 2026 TEVIMBRA • Supplemental Biologics License Application submissions in U.S. and China for the treatment of adult patients with first-line HER2-positive GEA in combination with zanidatamab. 1H 2026 • Japan regulatory action for the treatment of adult patients with first-line gastric cancer. 2H 2026 Hematology • Sonrotoclax (BCL2 inhibitor): ◦ FDA regulatory action on New Drug Application as monotherapy treatment of adult patients with R/R MCL. 1H 2026 ◦ Phase 3 trial initiation for the treatment of adult patients with R/R multiple myeloma t(11;14). 2H 2026 • BGB-16673 (BTK CDAC): ◦ Phase 2 potential accelerated approval submission (if data support) for the treatment of adult patients with R/R CLL. 2H 2026 Breast/Gynecologic Cancers • BGB-43395 (CDK4 inhibitor): 1H 2026 ◦ Phase 3 trial initiation for the treatment of adult patients with first-line HR-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. Gastrointestinal Cancers • BGB-B2033 (GPC3x41BB bispecific antibody): 2H 2026 ◦ Potentially registrational Phase 2 trial initiation. Inflammation and Immunology • BGB-45035 (IRAK4 CDAC): ◦ Phase 1/2 trial data readout for the treatment of adult patients with rheumatoid arthritis. 2H 2026 • BGB-16673 (BTK CDAC): ◦ Phase 1b trial data readout for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe chronic spontaneous urticaria. 1H 2026

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding: potential commercialization of BeOne’s late-stage hematology assets; BeOne’s next phase of global growth; BeOne’s future revenue, gross margin percentage, operating expenses, operating income, other income or expense, income tax and diluted ADS outstanding; BeOne’s expectations regarding continued global expansion and investment to support growth; upcoming R&D milestones to be achieved by BeOne; the timing of clinical developments and data readouts; and BeOne’s plans, commitments, aspirations and goals under the caption “About BeOne.” Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeOne’s ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeOne’s ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeOne’s ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeOne’s reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing, commercialization, and other services; BeOne’s limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products; BeOne’s ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development of its drug candidates and achieve and maintain profitability; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in BeOne’s most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeOne’s subsequent filings with the SEC. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeOne undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law. BeOne’s financial guidance is based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant uncertainties.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. GAAP) (Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for shares, American Depositary Shares (ADSs), per share and per ADS data) Fourth Quarter Full Year 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (audited) Revenue Product revenue, net $ 1,476,442 $ 1,118,035 $ 5,282,061 $ 3,779,546 Other revenue 21,728 9,789 60,972 30,695 Total revenues 1,498,170 1,127,824 5,343,033 3,810,241 Cost of sales – products 142,422 160,560 668,540 594,089 Gross profit 1,355,748 967,264 4,674,493 3,216,152 Operating expenses Research and development 615,423 542,012 2,145,868 1,953,295 Selling, general and administrative 555,290 504,677 2,081,489 1,831,056 Total operating expenses 1,170,713 1,046,689 4,227,357 3,784,351 Income (loss) from operations 185,035 (79,425 ) 447,136 (568,199 ) Interest income 26,770 14,707 70,505 69,641 Interest expense (26,873 ) (6,899 ) (58,234 ) (21,805 ) Other expense, net (35,691 ) (13,734 ) (42,553 ) (12,638 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 149,241 (85,351 ) 416,854 (533,001 ) Income tax expense 82,739 66,530 129,921 111,785 Net income (loss) 66,502 (151,881 ) 286,933 (644,786 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.05 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.47 ) Diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.19 $ (0.47 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding—basic 1,439,485,461 1,381,378,234 1,417,803,727 1,368,746,793 Weighted-average shares outstanding—diluted 1,499,900,248 1,381,378,234 1,474,829,908 1,368,746,793 Earnings (loss) per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) Basic $ 0.60 $ (1.43 ) $ 2.63 $ (6.12 ) Diluted $ 0.58 $ (1.43 ) $ 2.53 $ (6.12 ) Weighted-average ADSs outstanding—basic 110,729,651 106,259,864 109,061,825 105,288,215 Weighted-average ADSs outstanding—diluted 115,376,942 106,259,864 113,448,454 105,288,215

Select Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (U.S. GAAP) (Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars) As of December 31, 2025 2024 (audited) Assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 4,609,647 $ 2,638,747 Accounts receivable, net 865,080 676,278 Inventories, net 608,227 494,986 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,641,678 1,578,423 Total assets $ 8,188,573 $ 5,920,910 Liabilities and equity: Accounts payable $ 479,035 $ 404,997 Accrued expenses and other payables 1,109,120 803,713 Royalty financing liability 906,956 — R&D cost share liability 64,345 165,440 Debt 1,019,206 1,018,013 Total liabilities 3,827,379 2,588,688 Total equity $ 4,361,194 $ 3,332,222

Select Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. GAAP) (Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars) Fourth Quarter Full Year 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (audited) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period $ 4,110,542 $ 2,713,428 $ 2,638,747 $ 3,185,984 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 417,347 75,160 1,127,580 (140,631 ) Net cash used in investing activities (38,335 ) (93,605 ) (276,155 ) (548,350 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 96,931 (4,523 ) 1,059,451 193,449 Net effect of foreign exchange rate changes 23,162 (51,713 ) 60,024 (51,705 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 499,105 (74,681 ) 1,970,900 (547,237 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 4,609,647 $ 2,638,747 $ 4,609,647 $ 2,638,747

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

BeOne provides certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Operating Expenses, Adjusted Operating Loss, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Free Cash Flow and certain other non-GAAP income statement line items, each of which include adjustments to GAAP figures. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information on BeOne’s operating performance. Adjustments to BeOne’s GAAP figures exclude, as applicable, non-cash items such as share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization. Certain other special items or substantive events may also be included in the non-GAAP adjustments periodically when their magnitude is significant within the periods incurred. Non-GAAP adjustments are tax effected to the extent there is U.S. GAAP current tax expense. The Company currently records a valuation allowance on its net deferred tax assets, so there is no net impact recorded for deferred tax effects. BeOne maintains an established non-GAAP policy that guides the determination of what costs will be excluded in non-GAAP financial measures and the related protocols, controls and approval with respect to the use of such measures. BeOne believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the GAAP figures, can enhance an overall understanding of BeOne’s operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures are included with the intent of providing investors with a more complete understanding of BeOne’s historical and expected financial results and trends and to facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to projected information. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are among the indicators BeOne’s management uses for planning and forecasting purposes and measuring BeOne’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by BeOne may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) Fourth Quarter Full Year 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted cost of sales - products: GAAP cost of sales – products $ 142,422 $ 160,560 $ 668,540 $ 594,089 Less: Depreciation 3,474 18,089 13,669 42,707 Less: Amortization of intangibles 1,545 1,183 10,004 4,729 Less: Other — — 893 — Adjusted cost of sales – products $ 137,403 $ 141,288 $ 643,974 $ 546,653 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted research and development: GAAP research and development $ 615,423 $ 542,012 $ 2,145,868 $ 1,953,295 Less: Share-based compensation expenses 52,442 44,992 217,440 186,113 Less: Depreciation 18,158 22,146 72,449 98,814 Adjusted research and development $ 544,823 $ 474,874 $ 1,855,979 $ 1,668,368 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted selling, general and administrative: GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 555,290 $ 504,677 $ 2,081,489 $ 1,831,056 Less: Share-based compensation expenses 71,015 62,790 292,807 255,680 Less: Depreciation 12,785 8,811 45,497 25,417 Less: Amortization of intangibles 22 17 67 95 Adjusted selling, general and administrative $ 471,468 $ 433,059 $ 1,743,118 $ 1,549,864 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted operating expenses GAAP operating expenses $ 1,170,713 $ 1,046,689 $ 4,227,357 $ 3,784,351 Less: Share-based compensation expenses 123,457 107,782 510,247 441,793 Less: Depreciation 30,943 30,957 117,946 124,231 Less: Amortization of intangibles 22 17 67 95 Adjusted operating expenses $ 1,016,291 $ 907,933 $ 3,599,097 $ 3,218,232 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted income (loss) from operations: GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 185,035 $ (79,425 ) $ 447,136 $ (568,199 ) Plus: Share-based compensation expenses 123,457 107,782 510,247 441,793 Plus: Depreciation 34,417 49,046 131,615 166,938 Plus: Amortization of intangibles 1,567 1,200 10,071 4,824 Plus: Other — — 893 — Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 344,476 $ 78,603 $ 1,099,962 $ 45,356 Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted net income (loss): GAAP net income (loss) $ 66,502 $ (151,881 ) $ 286,933 $ (644,786 ) Plus: Share-based compensation expenses 123,457 107,782 510,247 441,793 Plus: Depreciation 34,417 49,046 131,615 166,938 Plus: Amortization of intangibles 1,567 1,200 10,071 4,824 Plus: Other — — 893 — Plus: Impairment of equity investments 41,410 6,838 75,626 6,838 Plus: Discrete tax items 34,441 15,232 24,778 18,597 Plus: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (76,815 ) (12,116 ) (122,562 ) (49,123 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 224,979 $ 16,101 $ 917,601 $ (54,919 ) Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted EPS - basic GAAP earnings (loss) per share - basic $ 0.05 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.47 ) Plus: Share-based compensation expenses 0.09 0.08 0.36 0.32 Plus: Depreciation 0.02 0.04 0.09 0.12 Plus: Amortization of intangibles 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 Plus: Other 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Plus: Impairment of equity investments 0.03 0.00 0.05 0.00 Plus: Discrete tax items 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.01 Plus: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.05 ) (0.01 ) (0.09 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic $ 0.16 $ 0.01 $ 0.65 $ (0.04 ) Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted EPS - diluted GAAP earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.04 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.19 $ (0.47 ) Plus: Share-based compensation expenses 0.08 0.08 0.35 0.32 Plus: Depreciation 0.02 0.03 0.09 0.12 Plus: Amortization of intangibles 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 Plus: Other 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Plus: Impairment of equity investments 0.03 0.00 0.05 0.00 Plus: Discrete tax items 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.01 Plus: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.05 ) (0.01 ) (0.08 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.01 $ 0.62 $ (0.04 ) Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted earnings (loss) per ADS - basic GAAP earnings (loss) per ADS - basic $ 0.60 $ (1.43 ) $ 2.63 $ (6.12 ) Plus: Share-based compensation expenses 1.11 1.01 4.68 4.20 Plus: Depreciation 0.31 0.46 1.21 1.59 Plus: Amortization of intangibles 0.01 0.01 0.09 0.05 Plus: Other 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 Plus: Impairment of equity investments 0.37 0.06 0.69 0.06 Plus: Discrete tax items 0.31 0.14 0.23 0.18 Plus: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.69 ) (0.11 ) (1.12 ) (0.47 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) per ADS - basic $ 2.03 $ 0.15 $ 8.41 $ (0.52 ) Reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted earnings (loss) per ADS - diluted GAAP earnings (loss) per ADS - diluted1 $ 0.58 $ (1.39 ) $ 2.53 $ (6.12 ) Plus: Share-based compensation expenses 1.07 0.98 4.50 4.20 Plus: Depreciation 0.30 0.45 1.16 1.59 Plus: Amortization of intangibles 0.01 0.01 0.09 0.05 Plus: Other 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 Plus: Impairment of equity investments 0.36 0.06 0.67 0.06 Plus: Discrete tax items 0.30 0.14 0.22 0.18 Plus: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.67 ) (0.11 ) (1.08 ) (0.47 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) per ADS - diluted $ 1.95 $ 0.15 $ 8.09 $ (0.52 )

