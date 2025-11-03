Benitec Biopharma to Provide Phase 1b/2a Clinical Study Update for BB-301 in Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy

Investor webcast to be held on Monday November 3, 2025 at 8:00 am EST

HAYWARD, Calif., Nov. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) (“Benitec” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage, gene therapy-focused, biotechnology company developing novel genetic medicines based on its proprietary “Silence and Replace” DNA-directed RNA interference (“ddRNAi”) platform, today announced that it will provide an update on the six treated patients from Cohort 1 of its Phase 1b/2a Clinical Study of BB-301 being investigated for the treatment of Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD).

Webcast details:

Date: November 3, 2025

Time: 8:00 am EST

To register for the webcast, please click here.

About Benitec Biopharma Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (“Benitec” or the “Company”) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the advancement of novel genetic medicines with headquarters in Hayward, California. The proprietary “Silence and Replace” DNA-directed RNA interference platform combines RNA interference, or RNAi, with gene therapy to create medicines that simultaneously facilitate sustained silencing of disease-causing genes and concomitant delivery of wildtype replacement genes following a single administration of the therapeutic construct. The Company is developing Silence and Replace-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD). A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Benitec’s website at www.benitec.com.