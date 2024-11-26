BeiGene to Present at Upcoming December 2024 Investor Conferences

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BGNE #BeiGene--BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company that intends to change its name to BeOne Medicines Ltd., today announced it will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming investor conferences:





Citizens JMP Hematology and Oncology Summit on Monday, December 2 at 1:00 p.m. ET; and

Citi’s Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 5 at 9:30 a.m. ET

The live webcasts of these events can be accessed from the investors section of BeiGene’s website at http://ir.beigene.com/, https://hkexir.beigene.com/, https://sseir.beigene.com/. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, which plans to change its name to BeOne Medicines, is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more accessible and affordable to cancer patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of nearly 11,000 colleagues spans five continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding BeiGene’s plans, commitments, aspirations and goals related to BeiGene’s medicines and drug candidates. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors which are discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in BeiGene’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeiGene’s subsequent filings with the SEC. All information in this presentation is as of the date presented, and BeiGene undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

Contacts



Investors:

Liza Heapes

+1 857-302-5663

ir@beigene.com

Media:

Kyle Blankenship

+1 667-351-5176

media@beigene.com