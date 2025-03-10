Beckman Coulter Announces FDA clearance of DxC 500i Clinical Analyzer, an integrated Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay System

The new DxC 500i Analyzer Offers Flexibility and Scalability with

Broad Chemistry and Immunoassay Assay Menu

BREA, Calif., March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, a clinical diagnostics leader, today announced that the new DxC 500i Clinical Analyzer, an integrated clinical chemistry and immunoassay analyzer, received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The DxC 500i combines advanced technology with an intuitive user interface, ensuring that laboratories of all sizes can meet the growing demands of modern healthcare. With throughput of up to 800 clinical chemistry tests per hour and 100 immunoassay tests per hour, this analyzer delivers precise and reliable results critical for timely clinical decision-making.

Healthcare systems around the world and specifically in the United States are strategically adopting networked laboratory operational models for better efficiency and patient access. Approximately 45% of clinical laboratories in the United States — a total of more than 11,000 labs — are associated with an Integrated Delivery Network (IDN).i IDNs are organizations that provide a coordinated range of healthcare services, including diagnostic testing allowing for better resource management, standardized practices, and enhanced quality of care.

“Innovations like the DxC 500i Clinical Analyzer enable Beckman Coulter to address the needs of networked laboratories with specific solutions for satellite or independent laboratories, as well as core laboratories,” said Kathleen Orland, Chief Portfolio Officer for Beckman Coulter Diagnostics. “Beyond ensuring appropriate throughput levels for a networked lab, Beckman Coulter’s common reagents and consumables across its scalable clinical chemistry and immunoassay portfolio enables common reference ranges, offering IDNs strategic benefits in patient care and inventory management.”

The DxC 500i Clinical Analyzer features FlexMode operations, prioritizing immunoassay and chemistry testing according to each sample’s urgency. The new dynamic sample handler manages repeats and re-runs without operator intervention and pulls in a new sample rack as soon as the previous rack is offloaded, optimizing rapid throughput in a compact footprint. Of equal importance, the DxC 500i Analyzer’s intuitive interface supports even the newest users through proactive task indicators with step-by-step instructions, simplifying staff onboarding and training.

The DxC 500i Clinical Analyzer has been available in countries accepting CE mark since July 2024.

Prior to the DxC 500i Clinical Analyzer introduction, Beckman Coulter unveiled the DxC 500 AU Chemistry Analyzer, an automated clinical chemistry analyzer with onboard guided workflows, more than 120 assays, and standardized reagents for use across healthcare networks. The DxC 500i analyzer incorporates the DxC 500 AU technology within its clinical chemistry capabilities, including its Six Sigma performance.

Not all products are available in all countries. Product availability and regulatory status depends on country registration per applicable regulations.

About Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

A global leader in advanced diagnostics, Beckman Coulter has challenged convention to elevate the diagnostic laboratory’s role in improving patient health for more than 90 years. Our mission is to Relentlessly Reimagine Healthcare, One Diagnosis at a Time — and we do this by applying the power of science, technology and the passion and creativity of our teams. Our diagnostic solutions are used in complex clinical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings around the globe. We exist to deliver smarter, faster diagnostic solutions that move the needle forward from what’s now to what’s next. We seek to accelerate care with an extensive clinical menu, scalable lab automation technologies, insightful clinical informatics, and to optimize lab performance services. Headquartered in Brea, Calif., with more than 11,000 global team members, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics is proud to be part of Danaher (NYSE: DHR). Danaher is a global science and technology leader. Together we combine our capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow’s science and technology to improve human health.

i Beckman Coulter Diagnostics internal data on file

