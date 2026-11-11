Beacon Therapeutics to Participate in Jefferies 2026 Global Healthcare Conference in London

LONDON and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Therapeutics (Beacon or the Company), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to save and restore vision in people with rare and prevalent ocular diseases, today announced that Lance Baldo, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Beacon Therapeutics, and other members of the management team will participate in the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

About Beacon Therapeutics

Beacon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to saving and restoring sight for people living with rare and prevalent ocular diseases. The Company is harnessing the transformative power of gene therapy to deliver the most meaningful outcomes for severe ocular diseases. Beacon’s pipeline currently targets devastating blinding retinal diseases such as X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Beacon recently reported positive topline data in the pivotal VISTA trial of its lead asset, laru-zova, for the treatment of XLRP.

Beacon Therapeutics’ investors include Advent Life Sciences, Forbion, Life Sciences at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Oxford Science Enterprises, the Gund Vision Fund, Syncona Limited, and TCGX, among others. Learn more about Beacon Therapeutics at beacontx.com and follow on LinkedIn for more updates.

Contact:

info@beacontx.com

Media & Investors:

beacon@icrhealthcare.com