BDC Laboratories Partners with Newly Launched Dilawri Cardiovascular Institute to Advance Clinically Relevant Cardiovascular Device Testing

Strategic collaboration supports cutting-edge translational research, combining regulatory-grade bench testing with clinical insight to improve outcomes for patients.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. and VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- BDC Laboratories, a leader in cardiovascular device testing solutions, recently announced a strategic partnership with the newly established Dilawri Cardiovascular Institute (DCI). Together, the organizations aim to enhance the development and clinical validation of cardiovascular medical devices.

BDC Laboratories and DCI are collaborating to bring more meaningful, evidence-based outcomes to patients.

DCI features 16 core centers that bridge research with all areas of cardiac practice. The collaboration coincides with the launch of DCI's Center for Cardiovascular Translational Science. DCI will lead the way in cardiovascular innovation, research, and clinical care. Its world-renowned clinicians and researchers use the best technology and infrastructure to challenge established dogma in medicine and save lives.

The Center for Cardiovascular Translational Science will serve as a hub to drive initiatives in device testing and simulation to serve academic, clinical, and industry partners, from start-ups to well-established device makers, with a particular emphasis on transcatheter heart valve technologies. BDC Laboratories and DCI are collaborating to evaluate heart valve prostheses on the bench while considering evolving clinical conditions that translate to more meaningful, evidence-based outcomes for patients.

Bridging Research and Clinical Reality

The Center for Cardiovascular Translational Science is dedicated to next-generation device evaluation. Its mission is to bridge the gap between bench and bedside with a focus on developing new devices and expanded indications for existing ones. This includes efforts such as evaluating bioprosthetic valve performance or re-intervention techniques.

"We integrate biological and engineering components to build more clinically representative models that reflect the real challenges our clinical colleagues face every day," said Stephanie Sellers, PhD, Director of the Center for Cardiovascular Translational Science. "Our goal is to help our partners develop truly excellent devices. If our models can shift the needle even one percent in terms of clinical outcomes, that's a meaningful win."

Achieving Better Clinical Outcomes Through Strategic Collaboration

To support this work, BDC Laboratories will initially outfit the center with its high-performance HDTi-6000 pulse duplicator, a repeatable, reproducible, and adaptable test platform designed to simulate real-world clinical conditions with regulatory-grade precision.

BDC Laboratories' R&D group is committed to aligning test systems with the evolving realities of cardiovascular care. The company actively works with voices across clinical, regulatory, and industry channels to continuously refine its solutions and help device developers deliver safe, effective devices. This partnership is an extension of that commitment, enabling both organizations to anticipate and address emerging challenges in the medical landscape, such as triple-valve testing scenarios and the need for diverse artificial root anatomies.

"Innovation in this field often moves faster than the regulatory guidance documents utilized for evaluation," said Craig Weinberg, PhD, CTO of BDC Laboratories. "Our R&D group works closely with clinical experts, like Stephanie's team, as well as industry and regulatory leaders, to make sure our testing solutions reflect where the field is going while simultaneously maintaining alignment with current requirements. Whether the end user is submitting to regulators, exploring novel device concepts, or conducting academic research, we're focused on helping drive innovation that's both clinically relevant and regulatory aligned."

About BDC Laboratories

BDC Laboratories offers testing services and products that aid in the mechanical and functional evaluation of Class II and Class III medical device technologies for regulatory submission. From bioprosthetic valve testing and equipment to silicone vascular models, BDC supports innovation from early R&D through go-to-market.

About the Dilawri Cardiovascular Institute

The Dilawri Cardiovascular Institute is pioneering advanced medical technologies that are reshaping how heart conditions are detected, treated, and managed. Whether you're a patient seeking better outcomes, a clinician looking for more precise tools, a researcher exploring the future of medicine, or an industry leader driving change—DCI is doing work that matters to you by uniting science, technology, and compassion.

