Press Releases

BD to Present at Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

February 24, 2026 | 
1 min read

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it will present at the Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

The live webcast of BD's presentation can be accessed from the BD investor relations website, investors.bd.com. A replay of the event will be available on the same webpage following its conclusion.

About BD

BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

Media

Investors:

Matt Marcus

VP, Public Relations

Matt.Marcus@bd.com 

Shawn Bevec

SVP, Investor Relations

Investor.Relations@bd.com 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-to-present-at-barclays-28th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-302694898.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

New Jersey Events Healthcare
Becton, Dickinson and Company
