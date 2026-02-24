BD to Present at Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it will present at the Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

The live webcast of BD's presentation can be accessed from the BD investor relations website, investors.bd.com. A replay of the event will be available on the same webpage following its conclusion.

