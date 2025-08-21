SUBSCRIBE
BBOT to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Healthcare Conferences

August 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. (“BBOT”) (Nasdaq: BBOT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on RAS-pathway malignancies, today announced that members of its leadership team will participate in two investor conferences in September.

Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
    • Fireside Chat: Thursday, September 4 at 8:35 a.m. ET as well as hosting investor meetings in New York
  • Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
    • Fireside Chat: Monday, September 8 at 7:45 a.m. ET as well as hosting investor meetings in New York

Links for live webcasts and replays, if available, will be available in the on the “Investors” page of the BBOT website. Replays will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About BBOT
BBOT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a next-generation pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting RAS and PI3Kα malignancies. BBOT has the goal of improving outcomes for patients with cancers driven by the two most prevalent oncogenes in human tumors. For more information, please visit www.bbotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

BBOT Contacts:

Investor Contact:
Uneek Mehra, Chief Financial Officer
BBOT
Investors@BBOTx.com

Media Contact:
Jake Robison
Inizio Evoke Comms
Jake.robison@inizioevoke.com


Northern California Events
BridgeBio LLC
