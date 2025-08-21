BBOT to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Healthcare Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. (“BBOT”) (Nasdaq: BBOT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on RAS-pathway malignancies, today announced that members of its leadership team will participate in two investor conferences in September.

Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat: Thursday, September 4 at 8:35 a.m. ET as well as hosting investor meetings in New York



Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat: Monday, September 8 at 7:45 a.m. ET as well as hosting investor meetings in New York



Links for live webcasts and replays, if available, will be available in the on the “Investors” page of the BBOT website. Replays will be available on the website for at least 90 days following the event.

About BBOT

BBOT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a next-generation pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting RAS and PI3Kα malignancies. BBOT has the goal of improving outcomes for patients with cancers driven by the two most prevalent oncogenes in human tumors. For more information, please visit www.bbotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

BBOT Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Uneek Mehra, Chief Financial Officer

BBOT

Investors@BBOTx.com



Media Contact:

Jake Robison

Inizio Evoke Comms

Jake.robison@inizioevoke.com