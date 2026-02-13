SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

BBOT to Participate in Upcoming Investor Healthcare Conferences

February 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. (“BBOT”) (Nasdaq: BBOT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on RAS-pathway malignancies, today announced that members of its leadership team will participate in two investor conferences in the upcoming months.

Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

  • Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference
    Presentation: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 10:40 a.m. ET.
  • Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
    Presentation: Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the “Events” page of the BBOT website at https://investors.bbotx.com/news-events/events. Replays of the webcasts will be available for at least 90 days following the event.

About BBOT
BBOT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a next-generation pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting RAS and PI3Kα malignancies. BBOT has the goal of improving outcomes for patients with cancers driven by the two most prevalent oncogenes in human tumors. For more information, please visit www.bbotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

BBOT Contacts:

Investor Contact:
Heather Armstrong
BBOT
Heather.Armstrong@bbotx.com

Media Contact:
Jake Robison
Inizio Evoke Comms
Jake.robison@inizioevoke.com


Northern California Events Healthcare
BridgeBio LLC
