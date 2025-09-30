Bayer Selects Interpublic as Global Media, Production and Creative Agency Partner for Consumer Health Division

BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Consumer Health division of Bayer has selected Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) as the global agency partner for all creative, production and media, responsible for marketing activities for some of the most trusted and well-known brands in self-care.

The selection of an integrated agency across brands and regions represents a new era in how Bayer intends to grow consumer love and trust in iconic brands like Aspirin, Bepanthen, Claritin, Canesten and more. The shift intends to capitalize on the acceleration of GenAI tools and capabilities to better engage with consumers at the local level.

“Our new agency model addresses two competing forces in today's marketing landscape - the need for more connection and individuality alongside greater efficiency and automation," said David Evendon-Challis from the Consumer Health Division of Bayer. “IPG understands how data, AI and creative must converge in this new era and came forward with a strong offering that brings together world class capabilities, innovative technologies, and creativity. We are excited for them to join with us on this journey and by the opportunity of what is possible when their planned combination with Omnicom is complete.”

“We are honored and energized by Bayer’s decision,” said Philippe Krakowsky, Chief Executive Officer, Interpublic Group. “In today’s fragmented and fast-moving marketing environment, clients are looking for partners who can integrate creativity and media with data and technology in ways that are seamless and connected. What makes this opportunity exciting is the scale and ambition of Bayer’s portfolio — trusted brands with enormous reach and impact. By bringing the full IPG ecosystem together, we will deliver bold ideas, smarter media, and technology-enabled production that accelerate growth, deepen consumer trust, and drive results across markets. We look forward to tapping additional talent and capabilities on Bayer’s behalf once we join forces with Omnicom.”

The new integrated agency approach is designed to deliver world-class media buying power across the world to enhance Bayer’s ability to connect with consumers with content that is more personalized and responsive to their needs. It is also built on a flexible operating model to scale brand building activities with global consistency while maintaining local relevance.

After a transition and handover period, Bayer expects to go live with the new agency structure on January 1.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2024, the Group employed around 93,000 people and had sales of 46.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

