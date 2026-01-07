Bayer and Cradle enter collaboration to enhance AI-enabled antibody discovery and optimization

Cradle provides a scientific AI software platform focused on protein engineering

Bayer continues to utilize AI in R&D, reinforcing commitment to modernize and scale its drug discovery and development efforts

Bayer and Cradle to jointly work on a machine learning research project to further develop capabilities

BERLIN and AMSTERDAM and ZURICH, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer and Cradle today announced that they have entered a three-year strategic collaboration to deploy Cradle's scientific AI software platform for protein engineering. As part of the collaboration, Bayer will integrate the generative AI platform into existing R&D workflows to enhance lead generation and optimization across its therapeutic antibody pipeline.

Bayer selected Cradle's platform to bring higher-quality molecules into clinical development faster by reducing the number of optimization cycles, improving molecular potency, safety and manufacturability, and increasing probability of technical success as Bayer expands to more demanding modes of action.

"We believe AI-driven molecule design, discovery and optimization will be a key accelerator of our productivity moving forward," said Anastasia Hager, Ph.D., Global Head of Drug Discovery Sciences at Bayer's Pharmaceuticals Division. "Cradle's platform provides us with scalable scientist-centric solutions to maximize the opportunities in our biologics portfolio and potentially deliver faster, more effective medicines to patients."

"Bayer's decision reflects a broader shift we're seeing: leading drug discovery organizations want AI that scales across portfolios, formats, and teams without requiring every scientist to become an ML expert or limiting AI's impact to asset-based deals," said Stef van Grieken, Co-founder and CEO of Cradle. "Cradle brings enterprise-grade, lab-in-the-loop AI into the hands of the expert scientists working daily to design new molecules and treat diseases, helping reduce iterations while improving potency, developability, and manufacturability. We're excited to work with Bayer to operationalize AI at scale and translate it into faster, higher-quality candidates for the clinic."

Under the agreement, Cradle will provide Bayer's antibody scientists with full access to its scientific AI software platform supporting a lab-in-the-loop approach, streamlined design-test-learn cycles, and coordinated execution across laboratory and external partners. Following a successful proof of concept, Bayer selected Cradle as its best suited partner from among several vendors.

The collaboration builds on the internal strengths of Bayer in antibody design, synthesis and machine learning, complementing with Cradle's deep expertise in scalable software development. Bayer and Cradle will also jointly work on a machine learning research project aimed at extending these capabilities even further.

About Cradle

Cradle's mission is to make engineering biology easier, quicker and more cost-effective. Its enterprise-grade AI software platform currently serves 6 out of the top 25 global pharma companies, and is used across over 50 R&D programs. With Cradle, scientists can engineer better proteins, faster and more successfully, speeding up the development cycle of new therapeutics and bio-based products such as, antibodies, enzymes, and bio-based materials by up to 12x. Cradle is based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Zurich, Switzerland and the United States with a team of machine learning and biotech research specialists with experience at many of the world's leading technology and biotech companies, including Google, Novartis, Meta, Zymergen, Uber, Deepmind and Generate Biomedicines. Cradle is backed by IVP as well as Index Ventures and Kindred Capital. For more information, visit cradle.bio.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, "Health for all, Hunger for none," the company's products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2024, the Group employed around 93,000 people and had sales of 46.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Find more information at https://pharma.bayer.com/

Follow us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bayer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bayer-and-cradle-enter-collaboration-to-enhance-ai-enabled-antibody-discovery-and-optimization-302654710.html

SOURCE Cradle