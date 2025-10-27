BayCare Cancer Institute Marks Major Milestone with Arrival of Proton Therapy Accelerator

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The key piece of equipment needed to launch the BayCare Cancer Institute's new proton therapy center arrived in Tampa and was lifted into place today at St. Joseph's Hospital. The arrival of the proton accelerator is a milestone in BayCare's push to bring the most advanced cancer-fighting treatment to West Central Florida.







The extensive construction work at St. Joseph's Hospital, next to the Fred J. Woods Radiation Therapy Center in Tampa, comes 13 months after BayCare broke ground on the proton therapy center. With the addition of proton therapy, BayCare continues to build on its reputation of providing clinical excellence and compassionate care to the Tampa Bay community and beyond.







The construction of the proton therapy center is on an expedited timeline due to the development of innovative technology that is manufactured in the United States. The compact unit is the only proton accelerator built domestically. Its journey from Mevion Medical Systems in Littleton, Massachusetts, to Tampa was completed by highway transport, demonstrating the practicality and accessibility of the technology. Once delivered, construction crews spent approximately five hours positioning the accelerator inside the newly built proton therapy center.



"The proton therapy center construction features collaboration of many working seamlessly with the shared goal of expanding cancer care in our community," said Jennifer Kotwicki, director of operations at St. Joseph's Hospital. "We are very proud to highlight this major milestone with the expectation of offering this treatment to both adult and pediatric patients.







The placement required intricate removal of a previously poured concrete-planked roof so a 400-ton crane could carefully lift the accelerator from its delivery truck and lower it into the vault for precise placement. The 32 concrete planks were then returned, and the roof was fully reinstalled.







The center is expected to begin treating patients by mid-2026.







Proton therapy is an advancement that will optimize cancer treatment services across BayCare. This type of treatment uses highly charged proton particles to destroy tumors with a precise, targeted dose of radiation. It minimizes radiation exposure to nearby healthy tissue, potentially reducing or eliminating short- and long-term treatment complications. As a result, patients report fewer side effects and have a lower risk of secondary malignancies.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit academic health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals, including a children's hospital, and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. The system is West Central Florida's largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services and its provider group, BayCare Medical Group, is one of the largest in the region. BayCare's diverse network of ambulatory services includes laboratories, imaging, surgical centers, BayCare Urgent Care locations, wellness centers and one of Florida's largest home care agencies, BayCare HomeCare. BayCare's mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information, visit BayCare.org.

