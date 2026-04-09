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Press Releases

Baxter to Host First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call for Investors

April 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medtech company, will host a conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. To participate in this conference call please follow this link https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I946023356 to pre-register for the call and receive the call information.

This call is also being webcast and can be accessed through Baxter’s website at www.baxter.com. The conference call will be recorded by Baxter and is copyrighted material. It cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without Baxter’s permission.

About Baxter

At Baxter, we are everywhere healthcare happens – and everywhere it is going, with essential solutions in the hospital, physician’s office and other sites of care. For nearly a century, our customers have counted on us as a vital and trusted partner. And every day, millions of patients and healthcare providers rely on our unmatched portfolio of connected solutions, medical devices, and advanced injectable technologies. Approximately 37,500 Baxter team members live our enduring Mission: to Save and Sustain Lives. Together, we are redefining how care is delivered to make a greater impact today, tomorrow, and beyond. To learn more, visit www.baxter.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.


Contacts

Media Contact
Kate Durham, (224) 507-9466
media@baxter.com

Investor Contact
Kevin Moran, (224) 948-3085
global_corp_investor_relations@baxter.com

Illinois Earnings Events
Baxter International, Inc.
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