Bausch + Lomb to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

August 15, 2025 | 
VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced that members of its management team will participate in two investor conferences in September:



  • J.P. Morgan European Leveraged Finance Conference
    September 3, 2025, London, U.K.
  • Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference
    September 8, 2025, 7:45 a.m. ET, New York, NY

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Sam Eldessouky will participate in investor meetings at the J.P. Morgan conference. Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Brent Saunders and Sam Eldessouky will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley conference.

A live webcast of the Morgan Stanley fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch + Lomb website.

About Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of approximately 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,500 employees and a presence in approximately 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Chris Clark
chris.clark@bausch.com
(848) 360-1100

Investor Contact:
George Gadkowski
george.gadkowski@bausch.com
(877) 354-3705 (toll free)
(908) 927-0735

