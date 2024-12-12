Bausch + Lomb Responds to Rumors of a Potential Sale

VAUGHAN, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, issued the following statement in response to a request from the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO):





“The Bausch + Lomb Board of Directors authorized management and its advisors to explore a potential sale, which is one of several options being explored to complete a full separation from Bausch Health Companies Inc. That process is ongoing, and there can be no assurance that it will result in a transaction.

“While the company normally would not comment on deal negotiations, CIRO requested confirmation of a potential sale process given stock volatility often associated with market rumors. Bausch + Lomb does not intend to provide additional detail until further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.”

Bausch + Lomb is traded on both the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world - from birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of approximately 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “hopes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “may,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” and variations or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Separation, including any potential sale of the Company and timing and terms of any such transaction. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch + Lomb’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators (including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023 and its most recent quarterly filings). In particular, the Company can offer no assurance that the Separation (including a potential sale) will occur on terms or timelines acceptable to the company or at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch + Lomb undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

© 2024 Bausch + Lomb.

Contacts



Media Contact:

T.J. Crawford

tj.crawford@bausch.com

(908) 705-2851

Investor Contact:

George Gadkowski

george.gadkowski@bausch.com

(877) 354-3705 (toll free)

(908) 927-0735