Bausch Health Responds to Rumors of a Potential Sale of Bausch + Lomb

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) (the “Company” or “Bausch Health”), a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through a relentless drive to deliver better health outcomes, issued the following statement in response to a request from the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO):

“As previously disclosed, the Company believes that completing the full separation of its subsidiary, Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) (“Bausch + Lomb”), makes strategic sense. The Bausch Health Board of Directors authorized management and management of its subsidiary, Bausch + Lomb, to explore a potential sale, which is one of several options being considered to complete the separation. That process is ongoing. No decision has been reached to proceed with any particular transaction, and there can be no assurance that it will result in a transaction.

While the Company normally would not comment on deal negotiations, CIRO requested confirmation of a potential sale process given stock volatility often associated with market rumors. Bausch Health does not intend to provide additional detail until further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.”

Bausch Health is traded on both the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange.

