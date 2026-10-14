Battelle Awarded Contract to Enhance Airbase Resilience

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle has been awarded a Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (IAC MAC) Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) contract. The work will cover Operational Airbase Infrastructure Emerging Capabilities and Prototyping for the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) Capability Requirements Branch (CXAR).

The award includes a $51.6 million base period, with a total potential value of $111.4 million over the full four-year period of performance.

AFCEC CXAR supports civil engineer innovation, research, and development for the full spectrum of airbase technology needs including prototypes and commercial off-the-shelf systems. Through this award, Battelle will conduct RDT&E to develop solutions which close material and non-material capability gaps for airbase resilience, executing disciplined engineering and management processes that support converting research, analysis, prototyping, and testing and evaluation into decision-quality outputs the government can immediately use to increase mission success.

“We’re excited to continue our long-standing relationship with AFCEC. The ability to open, operate, and recover airbases across the full spectrum of threats and hazards is foundational to Air Force operational success and calls for expeditious R&D to innovate faster than our adversaries,” said Matthew Milazzo, Planning and Operations Division Manager of Battelle’s National Security Business. “Our approach enables AFCEC to move promising technologies from concept through testing and evaluation and transition while delivering solutions at the speed of operational relevance.”

About Battelle

Battelle turns science and technology into impact. Combining scientific expertise, technology innovation and operational excellence, the organization solves critical challenges in national security, health, energy, environment and infrastructure. Its capabilities span biology, chemistry, advanced materials and engineering, enabling breakthrough ideas to move from the lab to the real world. Through management of eight U.S. national laboratories and one Canadian national laboratory, and operation of national-scale research programs, Battelle brings together discovery, scale and execution to deliver lasting impact. As a charitable trust, Battelle invests in communities and high-quality STEM programs that help develop the next generation workforce. Learn more at www.battelle.org.

For more information contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or at delaneyk@battelle.org. or Amanda Ensinger at (419) 979-4334 or ensinger@battelle.org.